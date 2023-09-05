On This Page
DTS Plugin
The DTS Monitor can be run either as a standalone tool or as a plugin within UFM. It collects all the endpoint information for DPUs and consolidates it into a single interface.
DPU Requirements
OS: ubuntu 20/22
BlueField: BlueField-2 or BlueField-3
DTS: version > 1.12
DPE service up and running
yaml configured with "DTS_CONFIG_DIR=ufm"
Add to the following line in file doca_telemetry_standalone.yaml
Command:
/bin/bash
", "-c
", "/usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh && /usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh
Command:
/bin/bash
", "-c
", "DTS_CONFIG_DIR=ufm /usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh && /usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh
Installation
you need to load the image on the UFM server; either using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following command:
After completing the plugin addition and refreshing the UFM GUI, a new menu item, titled DPUs, will be added to the left navigation bar.