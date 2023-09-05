Remote location tab is used to set a predefined remote location for the results of System Dump action on switches and hosts and for IBDiagnet executions.

Field Description Protocol The protocol to use to move the dump file to the external storage (scp/sftp) Server Hostname or IP address of the server Path The path where dump files are saved Username Username for the server Password Respective password

After configuring these parameters, it would be possible for users to collect sysdumps for specific devices, groups, or links (through Network Map/Cables Window) by right-clicking the item and selecting System Dump.