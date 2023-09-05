Upgrading UFM-SDN Appliance Software

Save the configuration changes. Run:

Set next boot location as the other slot. Run:

Install the new image. Run:

Fetch the new software image. Run:

Run on both master and standby:

Once the standby is up and running, reload the master UFM-SDN Appliance. Run:

Copy Copied! ufm-appliance [ mgmt-ha-active ] (config) # reload

As a result, a failover will occur from the master node to the standby node.