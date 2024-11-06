NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.1 LTS (2024 LTS U1)

About This Document

NVIDIA ® UFM ® for Software Defined Networks (UFM®-SDN) appliance enables data center operators to efficiently provision, monitor and operate large-scale compute and storage data center interconnect infrastructures. UFM eliminates the complexity of fabric management, while also providing deep visibility into traffic and optimizing fabric performance.

This user guide provides documentation for network administrators responsible for deploying, configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting the network in their data center.

