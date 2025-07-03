Appendix – SM Activity Report
SM can produce an activity report in a form of a dump file that details the different activities done in the SM. Activities are divided into subjects. The table below specifies the different activities currently supported in the SM activity report.
Reporting of each subject can be enabled individually using the configuration parameter activity_report_subjects:
Valid values:
Comma-separated list of subjects to dump. The current supported subjects are:
"mc" – activity IDs 1, 2 and 8
"prtn" – activity IDs 3, 4, and 5
"virt" – activity IDs 6 and 7
"routing" – activity IDs 8-12
Two predefined values can be configured as well:
"all" – dump all subjects
"none" – disable the feature by dumping none of the subjects
Default value: "none"
Activity ID
Activity Name
Additional Fields
Comments
Description
1
mcm_member
- MLid
- MGid
- Port Guid
- Join State
Join state:
1 - Join
-1 - Leave
Member joined/left MC group
2
mcg_change
- MLid
- MGid
- Change
Change:
0 - Create
1 - Delete
MC group created/deleted
3
prtn_guid_add
- Port Guid
- PKey
- Block index
- Pkey Index
Guid added to partition
4
prtn_create
-PKey
- Prtn Name
Partition created
5
prtn_delete
- PKey
- Delete Reason
Delete Reason:
0 - empty prtn
1 - duplicate prtn
2 - sm shutdown
Partition deleted
6
port_virt_discover
- Port Guid
- Top Index
Port virtualization discovered
7
vport_state_change
- Port Guid
- VPort Guid
- VPort Index
- VNode Guid
- VPort State
VPort State:
1 - Down
2 - Init
3 - ARMED
4 - Active
Vport state changed
8
mcg_tree_calc
- mlid
MCast group tree calculated
9
routing_succeed
routing engine name
Routing done successfully
10
routing_failed
routing engine name
Routing failed
11
ucast_cache_invalidated
ucast cache invalidated
12
ucast_cache_routing_done
ucast cache routing done