Appendix – UFM Multisite Portal Integration

NVIDIA® Mellanox® UFM® Enterprise Multisite Portal consolidates fabric information from several UFM servers into one central console. This provides the fabric administrator with a central view of devices, alerts, congestion, and other fabric health and performance information across all sites.

In order to configure UFM to work with the multisite portal, the following parameters must be set in the main UFM configuration file: gv.cfg.

Copy Copied! [multisite] enabled = true #site name is mandatory when multisite is enabled site_name = server = 10.213.1.122 port = 443 protocol=https interval = 60 file=/opt/ufm/data/multisite/summary max_files=60

Note For more information on UFM multi-site portal commands, please refer to the UFM Appliance Command Reference Guide.