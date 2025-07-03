What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
Appendix – UFM Telemetry Docker Container

Overview

The UFM Telemetry is a docker container which collects telemetry data of the IB fabric nodes.

Configuration

  1. Enable docker service. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # no docker shutdown

  2. Deploy the container. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker pull harbor.mellanox.com/collectx/ufm:ufmtelemetry_
rhel7.3_x86_64_ofed5.2-1.0.4.0_release_1.6_license_enabled_latest

  3. Create shared volumes between the appliance and the container. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker label telemetry.config
ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker label telemetry.data

  4. Initialize the container configuration. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker start ufm-telemetry_rhel7.3_x86_64_ofed5.0-2_latest latest ufm-telemetry now label telemetry.config cmd /get_collectx_configs.sh "sample_rate=600;hca=mlx5_0"

  5. [Optional] Copy an ibdiagnet scope file into the container configuration folder. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker file fetch scp://root@10.10.1.11/tmp/fabric-split/scope_2.guid telemetry.config

  6. [Optional] Add a streaming target. Run:

    ufm-apl [ sm-only ] (config) # telemetry target <target-name> ip <target-ipv4> port <target-port> message-type <standard | extended>

  7. [Optional] Enable streaming globally. Run:

    ufm-apl [ sm-only ] (config) # telemetry streaming enable

  8. [Optional] Review the telemetry settings. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # show telemetry 
Enabled:     Yes
 
Telemetry Targets: 
     Name:                   fluentd
     Enabled:                Yes
     Host:                   10.215.1.120
     Port:                   24224
     Message Type:           Standard
     Counters filter file:   No
     Fields filter file:     No

  9. Start the container. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker start ufm-telemetry latest ufm-telemetry now-and-init privileged network ufm-license label telemetry.config telemetry.data

  10. Save the configuration changes. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # configuration write

  11. [Optional] Review the settings. Run:

    ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # show docker ps 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Container           Image:Version           Created                Status                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ufm-telemetry       ufm-telemetry:latest    38 seconds ago         Up 37 seconds

For more information regarding the docker commands, please refer to the UFM Appliance Command Reference Guide.
