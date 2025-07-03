Appendix – UFM Telemetry Docker Container

Enable docker service. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # no docker shutdown Deploy the container. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker pull harbor.mellanox.com/collectx/ufm:ufmtelemetry_ rhel7.3_x86_64_ofed5.2-1.0.4.0_release_1.6_license_enabled_latest Create shared volumes between the appliance and the container. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker label telemetry.config ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker label telemetry.data Initialize the container configuration. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker start ufm-telemetry_rhel7.3_x86_64_ofed5.0-2_latest latest ufm-telemetry now label telemetry.config cmd /get_collectx_configs.sh "sample_rate=600;hca=mlx5_0" [Optional] Copy an ibdiagnet scope file into the container configuration folder. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker file fetch scp://root@10.10.1.11/tmp/fabric-split/scope_2.guid telemetry.config [Optional] Add a streaming target. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [ sm-only ] (config) # telemetry target <target-name> ip <target-ipv4> port <target-port> message-type <standard | extended> [Optional] Enable streaming globally. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [ sm-only ] (config) # telemetry streaming enable [Optional] Review the telemetry settings. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # show telemetry Enabled: Yes Telemetry Targets: Name: fluentd Enabled: Yes Host: 10.215.1.120 Port: 24224 Message Type: Standard Counters filter file: No Fields filter file: No Start the container. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # docker start ufm-telemetry latest ufm-telemetry now-and-init privileged network ufm-license label telemetry.config telemetry.data Save the configuration changes. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # configuration write [Optional] Review the settings. Run: Copy Copied! ufm-apl [sm-only] (config) # show docker ps ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Container Image:Version Created Status ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ufm-telemetry ufm-telemetry:latest 38 seconds ago Up 37 seconds

For more information regarding the docker commands, please refer to the UFM Appliance Command Reference Guide.