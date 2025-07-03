Appendix – Used Ports
The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:
Port
Purpose
80(tcp), 443(tcp)
Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)
694(udp)
Used by Heartbeat - communication between UFM Primary and Standby server
8000(udp)
Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)
6306(udp)
Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents
8005(udp)
Used as UFM monitoring listening port
8089(tcp)
Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine
8888(tcp)
Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server
15800(tcp)
Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches
8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)
Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager