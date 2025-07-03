Appendix – Used Ports

The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:

Port Purpose 80(tcp), 443(tcp) Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server) 694(udp) Used by Heartbeat - communication between UFM Primary and Standby server 8000(udp) Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server) 6306(udp) Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents 8005(udp) Used as UFM monitoring listening port 8089(tcp) Used for internal communication between UFM server and MonitoirngHistoryEngine 8888(tcp) Used by DRBD – communication between UFM Primary and Standby server 15800(tcp) Used for communication with legacy UFM Agents on Mellanox Grid Director DDR switches 8081(tcp), 8082(tcp) Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager