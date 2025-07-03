NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4351867
Description: Resolved issue where, after a multi-NIC host reboot without a common description, some modules were not removed from the original system.
Keywords: Multi-NIC, Module
Discovered in Release: v4.18.0
4410864
Description: Fixed issue where UFM server selected the wrong GUID for the fabric interface when Socket Direct was enabled on the InfiniBand HCA.
Keywords: GUID, Fabric Interface, Socket Direct
Discovered in Release: v4.5.0
4496554
CVE-2024-38474,
CVE-2024-38475, CVE-2024-38475
Description: Fixed HTTPD package vulnerability
Keywords: HTTPD
Discovered in Release: v4.18.3