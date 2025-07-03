What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref #

Description

4351867

Description: Resolved issue where, after a multi-NIC host reboot without a common description, some modules were not removed from the original system.

Keywords: Multi-NIC, Module

Discovered in Release: v4.18.0

4410864

Description: Fixed issue where UFM server selected the wrong GUID for the fabric interface when Socket Direct was enabled on the InfiniBand HCA.

Keywords: GUID, Fabric Interface, Socket Direct

Discovered in Release: v4.5.0

4496554

CVE-2024-38474,

CVE-2024-38475, CVE-2024-38475

Description: Fixed HTTPD package vulnerability

Keywords: HTTPD

Discovered in Release: v4.18.3
