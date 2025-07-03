Commands for InfiniBand Diagnostics
InfiniBand Diagnostics Commands
Command
Description
ib ibstatus
Similar to ibstat but implemented as a script
ib ibstat
Shows the host adapters status
ib ibnetdiscover
Scans the topology
ib ibroute
Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches
ib ibtracert
Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination
ib sminfo
Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node
ib smpdump
A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default
ib smpquery
Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:
node info, node description, switch info, port info.
Fields are displayed in human readable format.
ib perfquery
Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters)
ib ibswitches
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches
ib ibhosts
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts
ib ibnodes
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes
ib ibportstate
Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch)
ib saquery
Issues SA queries.
ib ibdiagnet
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
ib ibdiagpath
Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
ib iblinkinfo
Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.
ib ibqueryerrors
The default behavior is to report the port error counters which exceed a threshold for each port in the fabric. The default threshold is zero (0). Error fields can also be suppressed entirely.
In addition to reporting errors on every port, ibqueryerrors can report the port transmit and receive data as well as report full link information to the remote port if available.
ib vendstat
Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality. Currently, there is support for Mellanox InfiniSwitch-III (IS3) and InfiniSwitch-IV (IS4).
This list may not include all the current updates. For a comprehensive list of the latest tools, please refer to the UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide.