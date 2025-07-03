Commands for InfiniBand Diagnostics

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
Command

Description

ib ibstatus

Similar to ibstat but implemented as a script

ib ibstat

Shows the host adapters status

ib ibnetdiscover

Scans the topology

ib ibroute

Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches

ib ibtracert

Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination

ib sminfo

Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node

ib smpdump

A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default

ib smpquery

Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:

node info, node description, switch info, port info.

Fields are displayed in human readable format.

ib perfquery

Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters)

ib ibswitches

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches

ib ibhosts

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts

ib ibnodes

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes

ib ibportstate

Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch)

ib saquery

Issues SA queries.

ib ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

ib ibdiagpath

Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

ib iblinkinfo

Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.

ib ibqueryerrors

The default behavior is to report the port error counters which exceed a threshold for each port in the fabric. The default threshold is zero (0). Error fields can also be suppressed entirely.

In addition to reporting errors on every port, ibqueryerrors can report the port transmit and receive data as well as report full link information to the remote port if available.

ib vendstat

Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality. Currently, there is support for Mellanox InfiniSwitch-III (IS3) and InfiniSwitch-IV (IS4).

Note

This list may not include all the current updates. For a comprehensive list of the latest tools, please refer to the UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide.
