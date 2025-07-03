Defining Port Groups

One can configure a list of hostnames as a rule. Hosts with a node description that is built out of these hostnames will be chosen. Since the node description contains the network card index as well, one might also specify a network card index and a physical port to be chosen. For example, the given configuration will cause only physical port 2 of a host with the node description ‘kuku HCA-1’ to be chosen.

port and hca_idx parameters are optional. If the port is unspecified, all physical ports are chosen. If hca_idx is unspecified, all card numbers are chosen. Specifying a hostname is mandatory.

One can configure a list of hostname/port/hca_idx sets in the same qualifier as follows:

port-name: hostname=kuku; port=2; hca_idx=1 , hostname=host1; port=3, hostname=host2

Note: port-name qualifier is not relevant for switches, but for HCA’s only.