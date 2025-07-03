Defining Routing Chain Policy File

The engines in the policy chain are set according to an ascending id order, so it is highly crucial to verify that the id that is given to the engines match the order in which you would like the engines to be set.

‘id’ is man dato ry. Without an id qualifier for each engine, the policy fails.

Currently, on the first phase of routing chains, legal values are minhop/ftree/updn.

This is a mandatory qualifier that describes the routing algorithm used within this unicast step.

This is an optional qualifier that enables one to describe the usage of this unicast step. If undefined, an empty string is used as a default.

This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define a separate opensm config file for a specific unicast step. If undefined, all parameters are taken from main opensm configuration file.

Notice: The first routing engine (the engine with the lowest id) MUST be configured with topology: 0 (entire fabric) or else, the routing chain parser will fail.

Default value - If unspecified, a routing engine will relate to the entire fabric (as if topology zero was defined).

Legal value - id of an existing topology that is defined in topologies policy (or zero that represents the entire fabric and not a specific topology).

Define the topology that this engine uses.

fallback-to

This is an optional qualifier that enables one to define the current unicast step as a fallback to another unicast step. This can be done by defining the id of the unicast step that this step is a fallback to. If undefined, the current unicast step is not a fallback.

If the value of this qualifier is a non-existent engine id, this step will be ignored.

A fallback step is meaningless if the step it is a fallback to did not fail.

It is impossible to define a fallback to a fallback step (such definition will be ignored)