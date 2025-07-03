Device Management Feature Support for InfiniBand

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
The following table describes the management features available on supported devices.

Feature

10 Gb Ethernet Gateway Module

Grid Director 4700/ 4200/ 4036/ 4036E v3.5

Managed IS5000 Switches1

Managed SX6000 Switches1

Externally Managed IS5000 / SX6000 Switches

Gateway BX5020

HPC-Class

Linux Hosts

Windows Hosts

Discovery

IB L2 Discovery

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Advanced Discovery (IP, hostname, Hosts: CPU, memory, FW version)

Yes

Yes

No

(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)

Yes

No

No

No

Yes with UFM Host Agent

No

Ethernet access Management interface

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

Provisioning/Configuration

IB Partitioning (pkey)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

QoS: SL (SM configuration)

N/A

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

QoS: Rate Limit (SM configuration) 2

N/A

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Interface/VIF Configuration (IP, hostname, mtu, Bonding)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No

N/A

Yes with UFM Host Agent

No

Device Monitoring

Device Resources: CPU, Memory, Disk

No

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

Yes with UFM Host Agent

No

Get device alerts (Temperature, PS, Fan)

Yes

Yes

No

(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

L1 (Physical Port) -Monitoring3

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

L2-3 (Interface/VIF) -Monitoring

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes with UFM Host Agent

No

Congestion Monitoring per port (enables congestion map)

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Congestion Monitoring per flow (Advanced Package)

No

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Device Management

Add/remove to/from Rack

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Add/remove to/from Logical Server

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Yes

Yes

View/clear Alarms

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

SSH terminal to device

Yes

Yes

No

(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

Power On 4

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes with IPMI

No

Reboot 4

No

No

No

(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)

Yes (SX3606 only)

No

No

No

Yes with IPMI

No

Shutdown 4

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes with IPMI

No

Port Enable/Disable

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Firmware Upgrade (HCA & switch) 4

No

Yes

No

(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)

Yes (Upon SW upgrade - SX6036 only)

No

No

No

Yes

No

Inband Firmware Upgrade (over InfiniBand connection)

No

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Yes

Yes

Software Upgrade (OFED & switch)

No

Yes

No

(Yes for IS5030, IS5035)

Yes (SX3606 only)

No

No

No

Yes with UFM Host Agent

No

Protocols

Communication UFM®-SDN Appliance UFM®-SDN Appliance- Device

IB/SNMP

IB/UDP/SSH

IB

IB/HTTP/SSH

IB

IB

IB

IB, SSH, IPMI, UDP

IB

  1. For a full list of supported IS5000 switches, see “Mellanox Devices Supported by UFM” on page 378.

  2. QoS Rate Limit (SM configuration): On ConnectX® HCAs-only, for hosts.

  3. XmitWait counter monitoring requires ConnectX HCAs with firmware version 2.6 and above.

  4. This feature requires that the IP address is configured.
