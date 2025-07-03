Software and firmware upgrade over FTP is enabled by the UFM Agent. UFM invokes the Software/Firmware Upgrade procedure locally on switches or on hosts. The procedure copies the new software/firmware file from the defined storage location and performs the operation on the device. UFM sends the set of attributes required for performing the software/firmware upgrade to the agent.

The attributes are:

File Transfer Protocol – default FTP The Software/Firmware upgrade on InfiniScale III ASIC-based switches supports FTP protocol for transmitting files to the local machine. The Software/Firmware upgrade on InfiniScale IV-based switches and hosts supports TFTP and protocols for transmitting files to the local machine.

IP address of file-storage server

Path to the software/firmware image location The software/firmware image files should be placed according to the required structure under the defined image storage location. Please refer to section Devices Window.

File-storage server access credentials (User/Password)

Note In-band firmware upgrade is not supported for host HCAs.

Note For deploying the UFM container, the firmware image must be copied to the following host directory: /opt/ufm/files/userdata/fw/<PSID> PSID refers to the PSID of the externally managed switch that the user intends to upgrade (this folder is accessible by the UFM container)

You can perform in-band firmware upgrades for externally managed switches, which requires recognition of the current PSID. For more information, please refer to the PSID and Firmware Version In-Band Discovery. UFM uses flint, a firmware burning tool, from the MFT for the in-band firmware update process.

Before proceeding with the upgrade, ensure that you create the firmware repository on the UFM server in the directory /opt/ufm/files/userdata/fw/ . A separate subdirectory should be created for each PSID, with the corresponding firmware image placed under it. For example:

Copy Copied! /opt/ufm/files/userdata/fw/ MT_0D80110009 fw-ConnectX2-rel-2_9_1000-MHQH29B-XTR_A1.bin MT_0F90110002 fw-IS4-rel-7_4_2040-MIS5023Q_A1-A5.bin

Before performing a software or firmware upgrade, you must create the following directory structure for the upgrade image. The path to the <ftp user home>/<path>/ directory should be specified in the upgrade dialog box.

Copy Copied! <ftp user home>/<path>/ InfiniScale3 - For anafa based switches Software/Firmware upgrade images voltaire_fw_images.tar – firmware image file ibswmpr-<s/w version>.tar – software image file InfiniScale4 - For InfiniScale IV based switches Software/Firmware upgrade images firmware_2036_4036.tar – Firmware image file upgrade_2036_4036.tgz – Software image file OFED /* For host SW upgrade*/ OFED-<OS label>.tar.bz2 <PSID>* – For host FW upgrade fw_update.img

The <PSID> value is extracted from the mstflint command:

Copy Copied! mstflint -d <device> q

The device is extracted from the lspci command. For example:

Copy Copied! # lspci 06:00.0 InfiniBand: Mellanox Technologies MT25208 InfiniHost III Ex # mstflint -d 06:00.0 q | grep PSID PSID: VLT0040010001





The device PSID and device firmware version are required for in-band firmware upgrade and for the correct functioning of Subnet Manager plugins, such as Congestion Control Manager and Lossy Configuration Management. For most devices, UFM discovers this information and displays it in the Device Properties pane. The PSID and the firmware version are discovered by the Vendor-specific MAD.

By default, the gv.cfg file value for event_plugin_option is set to (null). This means that the plugin is disabled and opensm does not send MADs to discover devices' PSID and FW version. Therefore, values for devices' PSID and FW version are taken from ibdiagnet output (section NODES_INFO).

The below is an example of the default value:

Copy Copied! event_plugin_options = (null)

To enable the vendor-specific discovery by OpenSM, in the gv.cfg configuration file, change the value of event_plugin_option to (--vendinfo –m 1), as shown below:

Copy Copied! event_plugin_options = --vendinfo –m 1

If the value is set to –vendinfo –m 1, the data should be supplied by opensm, and in this case the ibdiagnet output is ignored.

Note In some firmware versions, the information above is currently not available.





From NVIDIA switch FM version 27.2010.3942 and up, NVIDIA switches support switch management IP address discovery using MADs. This information can be retrieved as part of ibdiagnet run ( ibdiagnet output), and assigned to discover switches in UFM.

There is an option to choose the IP address of which IP protocol version that is assigned to the switch: IPv4 or IPv6.

The discovered_switch_ip_protocol key, located in the gv.cfg file in section [ FabricAnalysys ], is set to 4 by default. This means that the IP address of type IPv4 is assigned to the switch as its management IP address. In case this value is set to 6, the IP address of type IPv6 is assigned to the switch as its management IP address.

After changing the discover_switch_ip_protocol value in gv.cfg, the UFM Main Model needs to be restarted for the update to take effect. The discovered IP addresses for switches are not persistent in UFM – every UFM Main Model restarts the values of management IP address which is assigned from the ibdiagnet output.

The ability to update the server software is applicable only for hosts (servers) with the UFM Agent.

To upgrade the software:

Select a device. From the right-click menu, select Software Update. Enter the parameters listed in the following table. Parameter Description Protocol Update is performed via FTP protocol IP Enter the host IP Path Enter the parent directory of the FTP directory structure for the Upgrade image. The path should not be an absolute path and should not contain the first slash (/) or trailer slash. User Name of the host username Password Enter the host password Click Submit to save your changes.

You can upgrade firmware over FTP for hosts and switches that are running the UFM Agent, or you can perform an in-band upgrade for externally managed switches and HCAs.

Before you begin the upgrade ensure that the new firmware version is in the correct location. For more information, please refer to section In-Band Firmware Upgrade.

To upgrade the firmware:

Select a host or server. From the right-click menu, select Firmware Upgrade. Select protocol In Band. For upgrade over FTP, enter the parameters listed in the following table. Parameter Description IP Enter device IP Path Enter the parent directory of the FTP directory structure for the Upgrade image. The path should not be an absolute path and should not contain the first slash (/) or trailer slash. Username Name of the host username Password Enter the host password Click submit to save your changes. Note The firmware upgrade takes effect only after the host or externally managed switch is restarted.

The main purpose of this feature is to add support for burning of multiple cables transceiver types on multiple devices using linkx tool which is part of flint. This needs to be done from both ends of the cable (switch and HCA/switch).

To upgrade cables transceivers FW version: