Diagnostic Tools

A script that displays basic information obtained from the local InfiniBand driver. Output includes LID, SMLID, port state, link width active, and port physical state.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibstatus [-h] [devname[:port]] Examples: ib ibstatus # display status of all IB ports ib ibstatus mthca1 # status of mthca1 ports ib ibstatus mthca1: 1 mthca0: 2 # show status of specified ports

See also: ib ibstat

Similar to the ibstatus utility but implemented as a binary and not as a script. Includes options to list CAs and/or ports.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibstat [-d(ebug) -l(ist_of_cas) -p(ort_list) -s(hort)] <ca_name> [portnum]

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib ibstat # display status of all IB ports ib ibstat mthca1 # status of mthca1 ports ib ibstat mthca1 2 # show status of specified ports ib ibstat -p mthca0 # list the port guids of mthca0 ib ibstat –l # list all CA names

See also: ib ibstatus

Performs InfiniBand subnet discovery and outputs a human readable topology file. GUIDs, node types, and port numbers are displayed as well as port LIDs and node descriptions. All nodes (and links) are displayed (full topology). This utility can also be used to list the current connected nodes. The output is printed to the standard output unless a topology file is specified.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibnetdiscover [options] [<topology-filename>]

Non standard flags:

Copy Copied! -l List of connected nodes -H List of connected HCAs -S List of connected switches -g Grouping

Uses SMPs to display the forwarding tables (unicast (LinearForwardingTable or LFT) or multicast (MulticastForwardingTable or MFT)) for the specified switch LID and the optional lid (mlid) range. The default range is all valid entries in the range 1...FDBTop.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibroute [options] <switch_addr> [<startlid> [<endlid>]]

Non standard flags:

Copy Copied! -a show all lids in range, even invalid entries. -n do not try to resolve destinations. -M show multicast forwarding tables. In this case the range parameters are specifying mlid range.

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib ibroute 2 # dump all valid entries of switch lid 2 ib ibroute 2 15 # dump entries in the range 15 ...FDBTop. ib ibroute -a 2 10 20 # dump all entries in the range 10 .. 20 ib ibroute -n 2 # simple format ib ibroute -M 2 # show multicast tables

See also: ib ibtracert

Uses SMPs to trace the path from a source GID/LID to a destination GID/LID. Each hop along the path is displayed until the destination is reached or a hop does not respond. By using the -m option, multicast path tracing can be performed between source and destination nodes.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibtracert [options] <src-addr> <dest-addr>

Non standard flags:

Copy Copied! -n simple format; don't show additional information. -m <mlid> show the multicast trace of the specified mlid.

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib ibtracert 2 23 # show trace between lid 2 and 23 ib ibtracert -m 0xc000 3 5 # show multicast trace between lid 3 and 5 for mcast lid 0xc000 .





Issues and dumps the output of an sminfo query in human readable format. The target SM is the one listed in the local port info or the SM specified by the optional SM LID or by the SM direct routed path.

Note Using sminfo for any purpose other than a simple query might result in a malfunction of the target SM.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib sminfo [options] <sm_lid|sm_dr_path> [sminfo_modifier]

Non standard flags:

Copy Copied! -s <state> # use the specified state in sminfo mad -p <priority> # use the specified priority in sminfo mad -a <activity> # use the specified activity in sminfo mad

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib sminfo # show sminfo of SM listed in local portinfo ib sminfo 2 # query SM on port lid 2





A general purpose SMP utility that gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib smpdump [options] <dest_addr> <attr> [mod]

Non standard flags:

Copy Copied! -s show output as string

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib smpdump -D 0 , 1 , 2 0x15 2 # port info, port 2 ib smpdump 3 0x15 2 # port info, lid 3 port 2





Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib smpquery [options] <op> <dest_addr> [op_params]

Currently supported operations and their parameters:

Copy Copied! nodeinfo <addr> nodedesc <addr> portinfo <addr> [<portnum>] # default port is zero switchinfo <addr> pkeys <addr> [<portnum>] sl2vl <addr> [<portnum>] vlarb <addr> [<portnum>]

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib smpquery nodeinfo 2 # show nodeinfo for lid 2 ib smpquery portinfo 2 5 # show portinfo for lid 2 port 5





Uses PerfMgt GMPs to obtain the PortCounters (basic performance and error counters) from the Performance Management Agent (PMA) at the node specified. Optionally show aggregated counters for all ports of node. Also, optionally, reset after read, or only reset counters.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib perfquery [options] [<lid|guid> [[port] [reset_mask]]]

Non standard flags:

Copy Copied! -a show aggregated counters for all ports of the destination lid. -r reset counters after read. -R only reset counters.

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib perfquery # read local port's performance counters ib perfquery 32 1 # read performance counters from lid 32 , port 1 ib perfquery -a 32 # read from lid 32 aggregated performance counters ib perfquery -r 32 1 # read performance counters from lid 32 port 1 and reset ib perfquery -R 32 1 # reset performance counters of lid 32 port 1 only ib perfquery -R -a 32 # reset performance counters of all lid 32 ports ib perfquery -R 32 2 0xf000 # reset only non-error counters of lid 32 port 2





Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the InfiniBand switches.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibswitches [-h] [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the CA nodes.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibhosts [-h] [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

Uses the current InfiniBand subnet topology or an already saved topology file and extracts the InfiniBand nodes (CAs and switches).

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibnodes [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

Enables the port state and port physical state of an InfiniBand port to be queried or a switch port to be disabled or enabled.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib ibportstate [-d(ebug) -e(rr_show) -v(erbose) -D(irect) -G(uid) -s smlid -V(ersion) -C ca_name -P ca_port -t timeout_ms] <dest dr_path|lid|guid> <portnum> [<op>]

Supported ops: enable, disable, query

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib ibportstate 3 1 disable # by lid ib ibportstate -G 0x2C9000100D051 1 enable # by guid ib ibportstate -D 0 1 # by direct route





Issues SA queries.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib saquery [-h -d -P -N -L -G -s -g][<name>]

Queries node records by default.

Copy Copied! -d enable debugging -P get PathRecord info -N get NodeRecord info -L Return just the Lid of the name specified -G Return just the Guid of the name specified -s Return the PortInfoRecords with isSM capability mask bit on -g get multicast group info

Dependencies: OpenSM libvendor, OpenSM libopensm, libibumad

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

It then produces the following files in the output directory (see below):

(*) "ibdiagnet2.log" - A log file with detailed information.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" - A dump of the internal tool database.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.lst" - A list of all the nodes, ports and links in the fabric.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.pkey" - A list of all pkeys found in the fabric.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.aguid" - A list of all alias GUIDs found in the fabric.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.sm" - A dump of all the SM (state and priority) in the fabric.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.pm" - A dump of all the nodes PM counters.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.fdbs" - A dump of unicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.mcfdbs" - A dump of multicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.slvl" - A dump of SLVL tables of the fabric switches.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.nodes_info" - A dump of all the nodes vendor specific general information for nodes who supports it.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.plft" - A dump of Private LFT Mapping of the fabric switches.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.ar" - A dump of Adaptive Routing configuration of the fabric switches.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.vl2vl" - A dump of VL to VL configuration of the fabric switches.

(*) "ibdiagnet2.mlnx_cntrs" - A dump of all the nodes Mellanox diagnostic counters.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! [-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>][-g|--guid <GUID in hex>] [--vlr <file>][-r|--routing] [-u|--fat_tree] [-o|--output_path <directory>] [--skip <stage>] [--skip_plugin <library name>][--pc] [-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>][--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test][--ber_use_data] [--ber_thresh <value>][--llr_active_cell < 64 | 128 >] [--extended_speeds <dev-type>][--pm_per_lane] [--ls < 2.5 | 5 | 10 | 14 | 25 |FDR10>] [--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>] [-w|--write_topo_file <file name>][-t|--topo_file <file>] [--out_ibnl_dir <directory>][--screen_num_errs <num>] [--smp_window <num>][--gmp_window <num>] [--max_hops <max-hops>][--read_capability <file name>] [--write_capability <file name>][-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help]

Options:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! -i|--device <dev-name> Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on he local system). -p|--port <port-num> Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric. -g|--guid <GUID in hex> Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input. --skip <stage> Skip the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (dup_guids | dup_node_desc | lids | sm |nodes_info | pkey | aguid | vs_cap_smp |vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check| all). --skip_plugin <library name> Skip the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins: (libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin | libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin- 2.1 . 1 | libibdiagnet_gen_plugin- 2.1 . 1 ). --sc Provides a report of Mellanox counters. --scr Resets all the Mellanox counters ( if -sc option selected). --pc Resets all the fabric PM counters. -- -P|--counter <<PM>=<value>> If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it. --pm_pause_time <seconds> Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 than no second counters sample will be done.( default = 1 ). --ber_test Provides a BER test for each port. Calculate BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold. ( default threshold= "10^-12" ). --ber_use_data Indicates that BER test will use the received data for calculation. --ber_thresh <value> Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10 ^- 12 the value needs to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000 ( 10 ^ 12 ).If threshold given is 0 than all BER values for all ports will be reported. --llr_active_cell < 64 | 128 > Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric. --extended_speeds <dev-type> Collect and test port extended speeds counters. dev-type: (sw | all). --pm_per_lane List all counters per lane (when available). --ls < 2.5 | 5 | 10 | 14 | 25 |FDR10|EDR20>: Specifies the expected link speed. --lw <1x|4x|8x|12x> Specifies the expected link width. --screen_num_errs <num> Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. --smp_window <num> Max smp MADs on wire. ( default = 8 ). --gmp_window <num> Max gmp MADs on wire. ( default = 128 ). --max_hops <max-hops> Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process. ( default = 64 ). --read_capability <file name> Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending. --write_capability <file name>: Write out an example file for capabilitymasks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices. -V|--version Prints the version of the tool. -h|--help Prints help information (without plugins help if exists). -H|--deep_help Prints deep help information (including plugins help). --vlr <file> Specifies opensm-path-records.dump file path, src-dst to SL mapping generated by SM plugin. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for MADssending and credit loop check ( if -r option selected). -r|--routing Provides a report of the fabric qualities. --r_opt <[sv,][mcast,]> comma separated routing options: ( if -r option selected) vs - collect and check vendor specific routing settings like AR and PLFT. mcast - multicast credit loop check. It is recommended to use this option with sa_dump --sa_dump <file> Specifies opensm-sa.dump file path, multicast groups definition generated by SM. Used for mcast credit loop check ( if -r option selected and r_opt=mcast). -u|--fat_tree Indicates that UpDown credit loop checking should be done against automatically determined roots. -w|--write_topo_file <file name> Write out a topology file for the discovered topology. -t|--topo_file <file> Specifies the topology file name. --out_ibnl_dir <directory> The topology file custom system definitions (ibnl) directory. -o|--output_path <directory> Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed. default = "/var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/" ).





ibdiagpath scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. It then produces the following files in the output directory (see below):

" "ibdiagnet2.log" - A log file with detailed information.

" "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" - A dump of the internal tool database.

" "ibdiagnet2.lst" - A list of all the nodes, ports and links in the fabric.

" "ibdiagnet2.pkey" - A list of all pkeys found in the fabric.

" "ibdiagnet2.aguid" - A list of all alias GUIDs found in the fabric.

" "ibdiagnet2.sm" - A dump of all the SM (state and priority) in the fabric.

" "ibdiagnet2.pm" - A dump of all the nodes PM counters.

" "ibdiagnet2.mlnx_cntrs" - A dump of all the nodes Mellanox diagnostic counters.

Syntax

Copy Copied! [-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>] [-g|--guid <GUID in hex>] [--skip <stage>] [--skip_plugin <library name>] [--sc] [--scr] [--pc] [-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>] [--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test] [--ber_use_data] [--ber_thresh <value>] [--llr_active_cell < 64 | 128 >] [--extended_speeds <dev-type>] [--pm_per_lane] [--ls < 2.5 | 5 | 10 | 14 | 25 |FDR10|EDR20>] [--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>] [--screen_num_errs <num>] [--smp_window <num>] [--gmp_window <num>] [--max_hops <max-hops>] [--read_capability <file name>] [--write_capability <file name>] [-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help] [--src_lid <src-lid>] [--dest_lid <dest-lid>]

Collapse Source Copy Copied! -i|--device <dev-name> Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system). -p|--port <port-num> Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric. -g|--guid <GUID in hex> Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input. --skip <stage> Skips the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (vs_cap_smp | vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check | all). --skip_plugin <library name> Skips the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins: (libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin | libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin- 2.1 . 1 ). --sc Provides a report of Mellanox counters --scr Reset all the Mellanox counters ( if -sc option selected). --pc Resets all the fabric PM counters. If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it. -P|--counter <<PM>=<value>> --pm_pause_time <seconds> Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 than no second counters sample will be done( default = 1 ). Provides a BER test for each port. --ber_test Calculates BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold. ( default threshold= "10^-12" ). --ber_use_data Indicates that BER test will use the received data for calculation. --ber_thresh <value> Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10 ^- 12 than value need to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000 ( 10 ^ 12 ).If threshold given is 0 than all BER values for all ports will be reported. --llr_active_cell < 64 | 128 > Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric. --extended_speeds <dev-type> Collect and test port extended speeds counters. dev-type: (sw | all). --pm_per_lane List all counters per lane (when available) --ls< 2.5 | 5 | 10 | 14 | 25 |FDR10|EDR20> Specifies the expected link speed. --lw <1x|4x|8x|12x> Specifies the expected link width. --screen_num_errs <num> Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. ( default = 5 ). --smp_window <num> Max smp MADs on wire. ( default = 8 ) --gmp_window <num> Max gmp MADs on wire. ( default = 128 ) --max_hops <max-hops> Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process( default = 64 ). --read_capability <file name> Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending. --write_capability <file name> Write out an example file for capability masks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices. -V|--version Prints the version of the tool. -H|--deep_help Prints deep help information (including plugins help). --src_lid <src-lid> source lid --dest_lid <dest-lid> destination lid --dr_path <dr-path> direct route path -o|--output_path <directory> Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed ( default = "/var/tmp/ibdiagpath/" ).





iblinkinfo reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib iblinkinfo [options]

Options:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --node-name-map <file> node name map file -- switch , -S <port_guid> start partial scan at the port specified by <port_guid> (hex format) --port-guid, -G <port_guid> (same as -S) --Direct, -D <dr_path> start partial scan at the port specified by <dr_path> --all, -a print all nodes found in a partial fabric scan --hops, -n <hops> Number of hops to include away from specified node --down, -d print only down links --line, -l (line mode) print all information for each link on a single line --additional, -p print additional port settings (PktLifeTime, HoqLife, VLStallCount) --load-cache <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load --diff <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to diff --diffcheck <key(s)> specify checks to execute for --diff --filterdownports <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to filter downports --outstanding_smps, -o <val> specify the number of outstanding SMP's which should be issued during the scan --switches-only Output only switches --cas-only Output only CAs --config, -z <config> use config file, default : /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf --Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use --Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use --timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms --sm_port, -s <lid> SM port lid --m_key, -y <key> M_Key to use in request --errors, -e show send and receive errors --verbose, -v increase verbosity level --help, -h help message --version, -V show version





The default behavior is to report the port error counters which exceed a threshold for each port in the fabric. The default threshold is zero (0). Error fields can also be suppressed entirely.

In addition to reporting errors on every port, ibqueryerrors can report the port transmit and receive data as well as report full link information to the remote port if available.

Syntax

Copy Copied! ib ibqueryerrors [options]

Options:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --suppress, -s <err1,err2,...> suppress errors listed --suppress-common, -c suppress some of the common counters --node-name-map <file> node name map file --port-guid, -G <port_guid> report the node containing the port specified by <port_guid> --, -S <port_guid> Same as "-G" for backward compatibility --Direct, -D <dr_path> report the node containing the port specified by <dr_path> --skip-sl don't obtain SL to all destinations --report-port, -r report port link information --threshold-file <val> specify an alternate threshold file, default : /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/error_thresholds --GNDN, -R (This option is obsolete and does nothing) --data include data counters for ports with errors -- switch print data for switches only --ca print data for CA's only --router print data for routers only --details include transmit discard details --counters print data counters only --clear-errors, -k Clear error counters after read --clear-counts, -K Clear data counters after read --load-cache <file> filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load --outstanding_smps, -o <val> specify the number of outstanding SMP's which should be issued during the scan --config, -z <config> use config file, default : /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf --Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use --Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use --timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms --m_key, -y <key> M_Key to use in request --errors, -e show send and receive errors --verbose, -v increase verbosity level --debug, -d raise debug level --help, -h help message --version, -V show version





vendstat uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality. Currently, there is support for Mellanox InfiniSwitch-III (IS3) and InfiniSwitch-IV (IS4).

Syntax:

Copy Copied! ib vendstat [options] <lid|guid> [port]

Options:

Copy Copied! --N, -N show IS3 or IS4 general information --w, -w show IS3 port xmit wait counters --i, -i show IS4 counter group info --c, -c <num,num> configure IS4 counter groups --Read, -R <addr,mask> Read configuration space record at addr --Write, -W <addr,val,mask> Write configuration space record at addr --config, -z <config> use config file, default : /opt/ufm/files/conf/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf --Ca, -C <ca> Ca name to use --Port, -P <port> Ca port number to use --Lid, -L use LID address argument --Guid, -G use GUID address argument --timeout, -t <ms> timeout in ms --sm_port, -s <lid> SM port lid --errors, -e show send and receive errors --verbose, -v increase verbosity level --debug, -d raise debug level --help, -h help message --version, -V show version

Examples:

Copy Copied! ib vendstat -N 6 # read IS3 or IS4 general information ib vendstat -w 6 # read IS3 port xmit wait counters ib vendstat -i 6 12 # read IS4 port 12 counter group info ib vendstat -c 0 , 1 6 12 # configure IS4 port 12 counter groups for PortXmitDataSL ib vendstat -c 2 , 8 6 12 # configure IS4 port 12 counter groups for PortRcvDataSL



