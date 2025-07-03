InfiniBand Port Counters

Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.

All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded, and may include packets containing errors.

All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45:, the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.