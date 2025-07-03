Installing and Running UFM-SDN Agent Software

Before you install the UFM agent, ensure that the following packages are installed on your system:

net-tools

coreutils

procps

sysstat

sed

util-linux

grep

gawk

OpenIPMI-tools

Iproute

ip-bonding

Most of these packages are installed by the default LINUX installation. The UFM agent installation script terminates the installation if packages are missing. However, package names might vary between Linux distributions.