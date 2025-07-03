To define a congestion control policy file, set the parameter congestion_control_file in OpenSM configuration file to point to congestion control policy file. For example:

congestion_control_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/conf/congestion_control_policy_file

The file includes a reference to an active algorithm file name. The algorithm file has to be inside the ppcc_algo_dir .

For Example:

ca_algo_import_start algo_start algo_id: 1 algo_file_name: active_algo_file_name # PPCC parameter by name, as defined in algo profile parameters: (BW_G, 400 ),(ALPHA, 3932 ),(MAX_DEC, 63569 ),(MAX_INC, 69468 ),(AI, 36 ),(HAI, 1200 ) algo_end ca_algo_import_end