As of today, as it is impossible to configure each part of the fabric to be routed using different routing engines, a fabric can be routed using only one routing engine at a time. The routing chains feature is offering a solution that enables one to configure different parts of the fabric and define a different routing engine to route each of them. The routings are done in a sequence (hence the name "chains") and any node in the fabric that is configured in more than one part is left with the routing updated by the last routing engine it was a part of.