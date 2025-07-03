SM Partitions.conf File Format
This appendix presents the content and format of the OpenSM conf/opensm/partitions.conf file.
OpenSM Partition configuration
===============================
The
default partition will be created by OpenSM unconditionally even
when partition configuration file does not exist or cannot be accessed.
The
default partition has P_Key value
0x7fff. OpenSM's port will always
have full membership in
default partition. All other end ports will have
full membership
if the partition configuration file is not found or cannot
be accessed, or limited membership
if the file exists and can be accessed
but there is no rule
for the Default partition.
Effectively,
this amounts to the same as
if one of the following rules
below appear in the partition configuration file:
In the
case of no rule
for the Default partition:
Default=
0x7fff : ALL=limited, SELF=full ;
In the
case of no partition configuration file or file cannot be accessed:
Default=
0x7fff : ALL=full ;
File Format
===========
Comments:
Line content followed after \'#\' character is comment and ignored by
parser.
General file format:
<Partition Definition>:[<newline>]<Partition Properties>;
Partition Definition:
[PartitionName][=PKey][,ipoib_bc_flags][,defmember=full|limited]
PartitionName - string, will be used with logging. When omitted
empty string will be used.
PKey - P_Key value
for
this partition. Only low
15 bits will
be used. When omitted will be autogenerated.
ipoib_bc_flags - used to indicate/specify IPoIB capability of
this partition.
defmember=full|limited - specifies
default membership
for port guid
list. Default is limited.
ipoib_bc_flags:
ipoib_flag|[mgroup_flag]*
ipoib_flag - indicates that
this partition may be used
for IPoIB, as
a result the IPoIB broadcast group will be created with
the flags given,
if any.
Partition Properties:
[<Port list>|<MCast Group>]* | <Port list>
Port list:
<Port Specifier>[,<Port Specifier>]
Port Specifier:
<PortGUID>[=[full|limited]]
PortGUID - GUID of partition member EndPort. Hexadecimal
numbers should start from 0x, decimal numbers
are accepted too.
full or limited - indicates full or limited membership
for
this
port. When omitted (or unrecognized) limited
membership is assumed.
MCast Group:
mgid=gid[,mgroup_flag]*<newline>
- gid specified is verified to be a Multicast address
IP groups are verified to match the rate and mtu of the
broadcast group. The P_Key bits of the mgid
for IP
groups are verified to either match the P_Key specified
in by
"Partition Definition" or
if they are
0x0000 the
P_Key will be copied into those bits.
mgroup_flag:
rate=<val> - specifies rate
for
this MC group
(
default is
3 (10GBps))
mtu=<val> - specifies MTU
for
this MC group
(
default is
4 (
2048))
sl=<val> - specifies SL
for
this MC group
(
default is
0)
scope=<val> - specifies scope
for
this MC group
(
default is
2 (link local)). Multiple scope settings
are permitted
for a partition.
NOTE: This overwrites the scope nibble of the specified
mgid. Furthermore specifying multiple scope
settings will result in multiple MC groups
being created.
qkey=<val> - specifies the Q_Key
for
this MC group
(
default:
0x0b1b
for IP groups,
0
for other groups)
WARNING: changing
this
for the broadcast group may
break IPoIB on client nodes!!!
tclass=<val> - specifies tclass
for
this MC group
(
default is
0)
FlowLabel=<val> - specifies FlowLabel
for
this MC group
(
default is
0)
newline:
'\n'
Note that values
for rate, mtu, and scope,
for both partitions and multicast
groups, should be specified as defined in the IBTA specification (
for example,
mtu=
4
for
2048).
There are several useful keywords
for PortGUID definition:
-
'ALL' means all end ports in
this subnet.
-
'ALL_CAS' means all Channel Adapter end ports in
this subnet.
-
'ALL_SWITCHES' means all Switch end ports in
this subnet.
-
'ALL_ROUTERS' means all Router end ports in
this subnet.
-
'SELF' means subnet manager's port.
Empty list means no ports in
this partition.
Notes:
-----
White space is permitted between delimiters (
'=',
',',
':',
';').
PartitionName does not need to be unique, PKey does need to be unique.
If PKey is repeated then those partition configurations will be merged
and first PartitionName will be used (see also next note).
It is possible to split partition configuration in more than one
definition, but then PKey should be explicitly specified (otherwise
different PKey values will be generated
for those definitions).
Examples:
--------
Default=
0x7fff : ALL, SELF=full ;
Default=
0x7fff : ALL, ALL_SWITCHES=full, SELF=full ;
NewPartition , ipoib :
0x123456=full,
0x3456789034=limited,
0x2134af2306 ;
YetAnotherOne =
0x300 : SELF=full ;
YetAnotherOne =
0x300 : ALL=limited ;
ShareIO =
0x80 , defmember=full :
0x123451,
0x123452;
#
0x123453,
0x123454 will be limited
ShareIO =
0x80 :
0x123453,
0x123454,
0x123455=full;
#
0x123456,
0x123457 will be limited
ShareIO =
0x80 : defmember=limited :
0x123456,
0x123457,
0x123458=full;
ShareIO =
0x80 , defmember=full :
0x123459,
0x12345a;
ShareIO =
0x80 , defmember=full :
0x12345b,
0x12345c=limited,
0x12345d;
# multicast groups added to
default
Default=
0x7fff,ipoib:
mgid=ff12:401b::
0707,sl=
1 # random IPv4 group
mgid=ff12:601b::
16 # MLDv2-capable routers
mgid=ff12:401b::
16 # IGMP
mgid=ff12:601b::
2 # All routers
mgid=ff12::
1,sl=
1,Q_Key=
0xDEADBEEF,rate=
3,mtu=
2 # random group
ALL=full;
Note:
----
The following rule is equivalent to how OpenSM used to run prior to the
partition manager:
Default=
0x7fff,ipoib:ALL=full;