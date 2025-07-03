What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4

UFM Light Plugin

Overview

UFM Light is a C++ UFM plugin designed to create a reduced UFM model and deliver a high-performance REST API. While it builds a model similar to the legacy UFM, there are notable differences:

  • The model in UFM Light is streamlined to meet the specific requirements of the UFM Light REST API functionality.

  • UFM Light builds its model more quickly.

UFM Light offers the same REST API as the legacy UFM, but with enhanced performance.

Deployment

Prerequisites

  1. UFM is running

  2. Fast-API plugin is running

UFM Light builds its model from the Redis and requires the Fast-API plugin as Redis provider. Writing to Redis must be enabled in UFM.

Installation

  1. Get UFM Light image:

    docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-ufm-light

  2. Load UFM Light plugin:

    sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p ufm-light -t <version>

  3. Configure the UFM Light plugin if needed (see "Configuration" section).

Note: it is recommended to configure parameter --http.threads to “4” for 16-Core systems, “16” for 64-Core systems.

Configuration

UFM Light runs with its default configuration. To update the configuration, edit:

sudo vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm-light/ufm-light.cfg

If ufm-light.cfg is updated, the UFM Light plugin must be stopped and started again manually to apply the changes:

sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p ufm-light
 
sudo /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p ufm-light


Configuration Options:

  --model.srcmode arg (=redis:full)     base source of model: redis:full, redis:invnt, grpc
  --model.period arg (=30)              set farbric request period in seconds
  --redis.address arg (=localhost)      set Redis address
  --redis.port arg (=6379)              set Redis port
  --grpc.address arg (=localhost)       set gRPC address
  --grpc.port arg (=2510)               set gRPC port
  --telemetry.address arg (=localhost)  set Telemetry address
  --telemetry.port arg (=9001)          set Telemetry port
  --telemetry.url arg (=/csv/cset/converted_enterprise) set Telemetry url
  --http.address arg (=127.0.0.1)       set http address
  --http.port arg (=8950)               set http port
  --http.threads arg (=4)               set number of http server threads, min 1
  --logging.level arg (=INFO)           set logging level: CRITICAL, ERROR, WARNING, INFO, DEBUG, TRACE
  --logging.log_dir arg (=/log)         set logging directory
  --logging.file.max_size_MB arg (=10)  set MAX log file size limit in MBs, min 1
  --logging.file.backups arg (=10)      set number of log file backups

For normal operation, keep the parameter model.srcmode = redis:full at its default value. Other values (redis:invnt, grpc) can be set, but it is not guaranteed that the model will be built correctly. Parameters grpc.address and grpc.port will have no effect.

Note: it is recommended to configure parameter --http.threads to “4” for 16-Core systems, “16” for 64-Core systems.

Supported REST API

Telemetry API:

  • GET monitoring/session/0/data

    Access methods:

    • Direct access:

      curl http://127.0.0.1:8950/monitoring/session/0/data

    • Over plugins API:

      curl -k https://<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/monitoring/session/0/data -u <user>:<password>

Topology API:

  • GET resources/systems

    Access methods:

    • Direct access:

      curl http://127.0.0.1:8950/resources/systems

    • Over plugins API:

      curl -k https://<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/resources/systems -u <user>:<password>

  • GET resources/ports

    Access methods:

    • Direct access:

      curl http://127.0.0.1:8950/resources/ports

    • Over plugins API:

      curl -k https://<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/resources/ports -u <user>:<password>

  • GET resources/modules?type=hca

    Access methods:

    • Direct access:

      curl http://127.0.0.1:8950/resources/modules?type=hca

    • Over plugins API:

      curl -k https://<lab_ip>/ufmRest/plugin/ufm-light/resources/modules?type=hca -u <user>:<password>

Troubleshooting

If the response to GET monitoring/session/0/data contains an empty dictionary, ensure that the Fast-API plugin is running.

UFM Light logs are located in:

/opt/ufm/files/log/plugins/ufm-light/

The default log level is INFO. To change the log level to DEBUG, edit:

sudo vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm-light/ufm-light.cfg
 
logging.level = DEBUG

After config update, ufm-light plugin must be stopped and started again manually in order to obtain config changes.
