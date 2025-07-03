What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
UFM Web UI Main Navigation Buttons

UFM software consists of several main web UI windows, accessible from a sidebar menu on the left side of the screen.

Navigator Tabs

Tab Icon

Description

Dashboard_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285387783-api-v2.PNG

Provides a summary view of the fabric status.

Network_map_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285389957-api-v2.PNG

Provides a hierarchical topology view of the fabric.

Managed_Elements_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285389440-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on all fabric devices. This information is presented in a table format.

Logical_Elements_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285388970-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on all logical servers. This information is presented in a table format.

Events_Alarms_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285388127-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on the events & alarms generated by the system.

Telemetry_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285391210-api-v2.PNG

Enables establishing monitoring sessions on devices or ports.

System_Health_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285390777-api-v2.PNG

Enables running and viewing fabric reports, UFM reports, and system logs. You can also back up UFM configuration files.

Jobs_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285388477-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on all jobs created, as a result of UFM actions.

Settings_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1751285390343-api-v2.PNG

Enables configuring UFM server and UFM fabric settings, including events policy, device access, network management, subnet manager, and user management
