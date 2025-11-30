NVIDIA UFM XDR-DC Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.4.1

NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. It is based on Ubuntu 24.04 OS, where the UFM Enterprise software is deployed and running as a Docker container. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.

To download the UFM software, please visit NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

If you do not have a valid license, please fill out the NVIDIA Enterprise Account Registration form to get a UFM evaluation license.

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods: