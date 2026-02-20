To set up cluster telemetry in multi-node mode on both the master and standby nodes, execute the following CLI commands:

1. Configure HA (Active-Active) on Both Nodes

Run the appropriate command on each machine:

On the Standby (slave) Node:

Copy Copied! # ufm ha configure standby 3.3 . 3.2 3.3 . 3.1 10.236 . 17.102 10.236 . 17.101 10.236 . 17.103 123456 multi-node

On the Master Node:

Copy Copied! # ufm ha configure master 3.3 . 3.1 3.3 . 3.2 10.236 . 17.101 10.236 . 17.102 10.236 . 17.103 123456 multi-node

2. Enable Infrastructure Mode (Run on Both Nodes)

Copy Copied! # ufm infra-mode --enable

3. Enable Cluster Telemetry Mode (Master Node Only)

Copy Copied! # ufm telemetry utm-mode --enable

4. Start UFM (Run on Both Nodes)

Copy Copied! # ufm start

For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Clustered Telemetry.