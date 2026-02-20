Appendix - UFM Clustered Telemetry
UFM Clustered Telemetry is an advanced feature that enables distributed telemetry data collection across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in your InfiniBand fabric . This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution.
Better Performance: Workload distribution across multiple instances reduces collection bottlenecks
HCA Utilization: Leverages multiple network adapters for parallel data collection
Scalability: Handles larger fabric deployments more efficiently
Flexibility: Customizable instance distribution based on your infrastructure
To set up cluster telemetry in multi-node mode on both the master and standby nodes, execute the following CLI commands:
1. Configure HA (Active-Active) on Both Nodes
Run the appropriate command on each machine:
On the Standby (slave) Node:
# ufm ha configure standby
3.3.
3.2
3.3.
3.1
10.236.
17.102
10.236.
17.101
10.236.
17.103
123456 multi-node
On the Master Node:
# ufm ha configure master
3.3.
3.1
3.3.
3.2
10.236.
17.101
10.236.
17.102
10.236.
17.103
123456 multi-node
2. Enable Infrastructure Mode (Run on Both Nodes)
# ufm infra-mode --enable
3. Enable Cluster Telemetry Mode (Master Node Only)
# ufm telemetry utm-mode --enable
4. Start UFM (Run on Both Nodes)
# ufm start
