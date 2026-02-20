Changes and New Features in This Version

Feature Description Clustered Telemetry Added support for clustered telemetry distribution on multiple nodes. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Clustered Telemetry. UFM Versions Manager Enhanced the UFM Versions Manager tool for backup management by allowing multiple full system backups and enabling restore operations from any saved UFM backup. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Version Manager. High-Availability Added support for UFM-Infra active-active mode, enabling both nodes to perform concurrent write operations while maintaining real-time data synchronization and a consistent cluster state. For more information, refer to UFM High-Availability User Guide. UFM Infra Productize UFM Infra for Docker-based installation on all supported operating systems. As of UFM v6.24.1, users can enable UFM Infra features as part of the standard UFM installation. For more information, refer to UFM Infra Installation and UFM Infra. TBD update links AAA, TACACS+ Authorization Added TACACS+ per session authorization, where authorization is performed once per CLI session and commands are allowed based on privilege level: priv_lvl = 15 : Admin privileged users authorized to run all commands.

priv_lvl = 7: Monitor privileged users authorized to run only show commands.

All other privilege levels: Non privileged users who are not authorized to run any commands. CLI Commands Added the tacacs-server authorization-type as part of Per session Authorization feature

Added tacacs-server authentication-mode

Added [no] tacacs-server accounting enable UFM Plugins Updated plugin versions as follows: gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.4.1-9

Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-4

Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.1-1

IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.2.1-10

UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.24.2-43766376 UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 26.01.24-11 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.24.1 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 6.2.1 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.35.0-159 DOCA-Host Integrated with DOCA-Host version 3.3.0-088000 Firmware Integrated with firmware version 40.48.1000

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.