NVIDIA UFM XDR-DC Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.4.1
Installation Notes

Supported Devices

Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

XDR switches

  • Q3200_RA

  • Q3400_RA

  • Q3401_RA

  • Q3401_RD

NVOS 25.02.6007

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.12.5000

NVOS 25.01.4000

Note

For supported HCAs per DOCA-HOST version, please refer to DOCA-HOST Release Notes.


UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 6 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB

UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.26.1


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.14.5
