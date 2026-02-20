On This Page
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
Type
Model
Latest Tested OS Version
XDR switches
NVOS 25.02.6007
NDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.12.5000
NVOS 25.01.4000
Note
For supported HCAs per DOCA-HOST version, please refer to DOCA-HOST Release Notes.
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari
Memory
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.26.1
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.14.5