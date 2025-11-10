Changes and New Features in This Version
Feature
Description
Clustered Telemetry
Added the Clustered Telemetry feature which enables multiple telemetry data collection instances across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in the InfiniBand fabric. This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution. For more information, refer to Telemetry.
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
UFM Versions Manager
Added the UFM Versions Manager command-line tool, which manages UFM system backups. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running on Docker containers. For more information, refer to UFM Versions Manager.
UFM Plugins
Updated plugin versions as follows:
Integrated the following plugins:
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 25.10.18-1
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.1
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.1
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.34.0-145
DOCA-Host
Integrated with DOCA-Host version 3.2.0-118000
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version 40.47.1016
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.