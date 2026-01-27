NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v2.3.1
Changes and New Features in This Version

Feature

Description

Clustered Telemetry

Added the Clustered Telemetry feature which enables multiple telemetry data collection instances across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in the InfiniBand fabric. This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution. For more information, refer to Telemetry.

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

  • "ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix" - as part of the Clustered Telemetry feature

  • "ufm versions-mgr" - as part of the UFM Versions Manager feature

  • "ib profile" - as part of the Support NDR Cluster OOB

UFM Versions Manager

Added the UFM Versions Manager command-line tool, which manages UFM system backups. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running on Docker containers. For more information, refer to UFM Versions Manager.

UFM Plugins

Updated plugin versions as follows:

  • gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.3.8-5

  • Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-0

  • Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.0-2

Integrated the following plugins:

  • UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.23.1-37572181

  • IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.1.5-7

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 25.10.18-1

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.1

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.1

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.34.0-145

DOCA-Host

Integrated with DOCA-Host version 3.2.0-118000

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version 40.47.1016

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.
