NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.80

Overview
The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).
VMA leverages the following benefits:
Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface
Increases:
Throughput
Packets per Second (PPS)
Requests per Second (RPS)
Reduces:
Network latency
The magnitude of network latency spikes
Context switches and interrupts
Network congestion
Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications
Improves CPU utilization
Compatible with Ethernet
VMA can work on top of DOCA-Host driver stack.
System Requirements
The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms, and supported CPU architectures for the current VMA version.
Specification
Value
Network Adapter Cards
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (4x25G)
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (200G) Crypto-disabled
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx 100 Gb/s dual-port
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex
Firmware
ConnectX-7 28.47.1026
ConnectX-6 Dx 22.47.1026
ConnectX-5 16.35.3502
Driver Stack
NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.
For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .
Supported Operating Systems and Kernels
CPU Architecture
Minimum memory requirements
1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with VMA
Minimum disk space requirements
1 GB
Intended Audience
Market data professionals
Messaging specialists
Software engineers and architects
Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA
ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA
