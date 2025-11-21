NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.80

The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).

VMA leverages the following benefits:

Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface

Increases: Throughput Packets per Second (PPS) Requests per Second (RPS)

Reduces: Network latency The magnitude of network latency spikes Context switches and interrupts Network congestion Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications

Improves CPU utilization

Compatible with Ethernet

VMA can work on top of DOCA-Host driver stack.

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms, and supported CPU architectures for the current VMA version.

Specification Value Network Adapter Cards NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (4x25G) NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (200G) Crypto-disabled NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx 100 Gb/s dual-port NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex Firmware ConnectX-7 28.47.1026 ConnectX-6 Dx 22.47.1026 ConnectX-5 16.35.3502 Driver Stack DOCA-Host v3.2.0 doca-libvma profile doca-roce profile

NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package. For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide . Supported Operating Systems and Kernels RedHat : RedHat 8.6 and 9.4 (for NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper only)

Ubuntu (supported but no tested): Ubuntu 22.04, 24.04, and SLES15 SP4

CPU Architecture x86_64 (Intel Xeon)

Arm GH200 Grace Hopper Minimum memory requirements 1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with VMA Minimum disk space requirements 1 GB

Market data professionals

Messaging specialists

Software engineers and architects

Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA

ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.