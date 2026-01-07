Bug Fixes History
The following table lists the issues that have been resolved in previous VMA versions.
Internal Ref. Number
Details
3749310
Description: Compared to the kernel, the VMA is slower at sending the expected TCP keepAlive probes.
Keywords: keepalive
Discovered in Version: 9.8.51
Fixed in Version: 9.8.60
3749337
Description: VMA corresponds differently from the kernel when setting a TCP keepAlive timer to -1
Keywords: keepalive
Discovered in Version: 9.8.51
Fixed in Version: 9.8.60
3591039
Description: Fixed RX buffer leak in case of GRO and out of order packets. Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets
Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order. GRO
Discovered in Version: 8.4.101
Fixed in Version: 9.8.40
3604175
Description: Fixed VMA hanging infinitely while closing ring with empty RQ
Keywords: ring, termination, stuck, hang up
Discovered in Version: 9.8.30
Fixed in Version: 9.8.40
3525812
Description: Fixed SocketXtreme RX buffer leak.
Keywords: SocketXtreme; leak
Discovered in Version: 9.8.20
Fixed in Version: 9.8.31
3373882
Description: Fixed a compilation error with gcc 13.0.1.
Keywords: gcc compilation error
Discovered in Version: 9.8.1
Fixed in Version: 9.8.20
3173318
Description: Fixed the issue where VMA Debian package installation for Docker container failed.
Keywords: Debian; Docker; Installation
Discovered in Version: 9.7.0
Fixed in Version: 9.7.2
3173318
Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector causes an API error.
Keywords: iov Tx vector
Discovered in Version: 9.6.4
Fixed in Version: 9.7.0
3092554
Description:
When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:
1. When SIGNIT is caught by VMA, subsequent calls to socket API return EINTR error code immediately.2. VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR parameter is ignored by signal() API.
However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.
Keywords: SIGINT; EINTR; signal; sigaction
Discovered in Version: 9.5.2
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
3092555
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an error is received upon second attempt instead.
Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault
Discovered in Version: 9.5.2
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
3045735
Description: Fixed the issue where there was no traffic as long as SR-IOV mode was disabled.
Keywords: SR-IOV; traffic
Discovered in Version: 9.3.1
Fixed in Version: 9.6.4
2740920
Description: Added support for fortified glibc functions as __read_chk, __recv_chk, __recvfrom_chk, __poll_chk, __ppoll_chk.
Keywords: socket API
Discovered in Version: 9.3.0
Fixed in Version: 9.4.0
1714768
Description: Fixed memory leak in vma_free_packets() implementation.
Keywords: Extra API
Discovered in Version: 8.8.2
Fixed in Version: 9.4.0
2366027
Description: Fixed big-endian support for TIMESTAMP option.
Keywords: TCP
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
2280628
Description: Added TIMESTAMP option into keepalives and zero window probes TCP packets.
Keywords: TCP
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
2246994
Description: Set proper FIN/RST flags for splitted TCP segments.
Keywords: TCP
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
2130901
Description: Fixed forever loop condition during finalization after setting VMA_PROGRESS_ENGINE_WCE_MAX=0.
Keywords: Hangup
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
Fixed in Version: 9.3.1
1775713
Description: Fixed a synchronization issue in attach/detach flow when VMA is configured to use 3tuple (software rule).
Keywords: Cleanup
Discovered in Release: 8.4.10
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
2233349
Description: Fixed wrong detection of huge pages with different sizes.
Keywords: Huge Page
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
2355289
Description: Fixed wrong detection of Blue Flame usage capability.
Keywords: Blue Flame
Discovered in Version: 9.1.1
Fixed in Version: 9.2.2
2132032
Description: Fixed an issue where all traffic was received in one top socket when several sockets were bound to the same IP:PORT pair and used 5 different tuple rules.
Keywords: UDP steering
Discovered in Version: 9.0.2
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
2009931
Description: Added fcntl64() support.
Keywords: Socket API
Discovered in Version: 8.9.5
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
2074332
Description: Fixed the issue where vma_stats utility reported wrong statistics.
Keywords: vma_stats
Discovered in Version: 9.0.1
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
1973965
Description: Replaced dropped packets statistics data with EAGAIN.
Keywords: vma_stats
Discovered in Version: 8.9.5
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
1900224
Description: Fixed the issue where negative values were displayed by
Keywords: vma_stats
Discovered in Version: 8.9.2
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
1565428
Description: Fixed the issue where rdma_lib_reset function was not supported on the Upstream driver, resulting in fork() function being unsupported.
Keywords: rdma_lib_reset, fork(), Upstream driver
Discovered in Version: 8.7.5
Fixed in Version: 9.1.1
2069198
Description: Disabled Blue Flame (BF) operation usage for Azure.
Keywords: Azure
Discovered in Version: 8.9.3
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
1794728
Description: Fixed an issue related calling
Keywords: Hangup
Discovered in Version: 8.8.3
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
1264894
Description: Fixed cleanup issues when not all internal objects related sockets are destroyed during VMA finalization.
Keywords: Cleanup
Discovered in Version: 8.5.2
Fixed in Version: 9.0.2