NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.80
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.80  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

The following table lists the issues that have been resolved in previous VMA versions.

Internal Ref. Number

Details

3749310

Description: Compared to the kernel, the VMA is slower at sending the expected TCP keepAlive probes.

Keywords: keepalive

Discovered in Version: 9.8.51

Fixed in Version: 9.8.60

3749337

Description: VMA corresponds differently from the kernel when setting a TCP keepAlive timer to -1

Keywords: keepalive

Discovered in Version: 9.8.51

Fixed in Version: 9.8.60

3591039

Description: Fixed RX buffer leak in case of GRO and out of order packets. Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets

Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order. GRO

Discovered in Version: 8.4.101

Fixed in Version: 9.8.40

3604175

Description: Fixed VMA hanging infinitely while closing ring with empty RQ

Keywords: ring, termination, stuck, hang up

Discovered in Version: 9.8.30

Fixed in Version: 9.8.40

3525812

Description: Fixed SocketXtreme RX buffer leak.

Keywords: SocketXtreme; leak

Discovered in Version: 9.8.20

Fixed in Version: 9.8.31

3373882

Description: Fixed a compilation error with gcc 13.0.1.

Keywords: gcc compilation error

Discovered in Version: 9.8.1

Fixed in Version: 9.8.20

3173318

Description: Fixed the issue where VMA Debian package installation for Docker container failed.

Keywords: Debian; Docker; Installation

Discovered in Version: 9.7.0

Fixed in Version: 9.7.2

3173318

Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector causes an API error.

Keywords: iov Tx vector

Discovered in Version: 9.6.4

Fixed in Version: 9.7.0

3092554

Description:

When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:

1. When SIGNIT is caught by VMA, subsequent calls to socket API return EINTR error code immediately.2. VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR parameter is ignored by signal() API.

However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.

Keywords: SIGINT; EINTR; signal; sigaction

Discovered in Version: 9.5.2

Fixed in Version: 9.6.4

3092555

Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an error is received upon second attempt instead.

Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault

Discovered in Version: 9.5.2

Fixed in Version: 9.6.4

3045735

Description: Fixed the issue where there was no traffic as long as SR-IOV mode was disabled.

Keywords: SR-IOV; traffic

Discovered in Version: 9.3.1

Fixed in Version: 9.6.4

2740920

Description: Added support for fortified glibc functions as __read_chk, __recv_chk, __recvfrom_chk, __poll_chk, __ppoll_chk.

Keywords: socket API

Discovered in Version: 9.3.0

Fixed in Version: 9.4.0

1714768

Description: Fixed memory leak in vma_free_packets() implementation.

Keywords: Extra API

Discovered in Version: 8.8.2

Fixed in Version: 9.4.0

2366027

Description: Fixed big-endian support for TIMESTAMP option.

Keywords: TCP

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

2280628

Description: Added TIMESTAMP option into keepalives and zero window probes TCP packets.

Keywords: TCP

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

2246994

Description: Set proper FIN/RST flags for splitted TCP segments.

Keywords: TCP

Discovered in Version: 9.1.1

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

2130901

Description: Fixed forever loop condition during finalization after setting VMA_PROGRESS_ENGINE_WCE_MAX=0.

Keywords: Hangup

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.3.1

1775713

Description: Fixed a synchronization issue in attach/detach flow when VMA is configured to use 3tuple (software rule).

Keywords: Cleanup

Discovered in Release: 8.4.10

Fixed in Version: 9.2.2

2233349

Description: Fixed wrong detection of huge pages with different sizes.

Keywords: Huge Page

Discovered in Version: 9.1.1

Fixed in Version: 9.2.2

2355289

Description: Fixed wrong detection of Blue Flame usage capability.

Keywords: Blue Flame

Discovered in Version: 9.1.1

Fixed in Version: 9.2.2

2132032

Description: Fixed an issue where all traffic was received in one top socket when several sockets were bound to the same IP:PORT pair and used 5 different tuple rules.

Keywords: UDP steering

Discovered in Version: 9.0.2

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

2009931

Description: Added fcntl64() support.

Keywords: Socket API

Discovered in Version: 8.9.5

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

2074332

Description: Fixed the issue where vma_stats utility reported wrong statistics.

Keywords: vma_stats

Discovered in Version: 9.0.1

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

1973965

Description: Replaced dropped packets statistics data with EAGAIN.

Keywords: vma_stats

Discovered in Version: 8.9.5

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

1900224

Description: Fixed the issue where negative values were displayed by vma_stats for Send queue size during long duration sessions.

Keywords: vma_stats

Discovered in Version: 8.9.2

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

1565428

Description: Fixed the issue where rdma_lib_reset function was not supported on the Upstream driver, resulting in fork() function being unsupported.

Keywords: rdma_lib_reset, fork(), Upstream driver

Discovered in Version: 8.7.5

Fixed in Version: 9.1.1

2069198

Description: Disabled Blue Flame (BF) operation usage for Azure.

Keywords: Azure

Discovered in Version: 8.9.3

Fixed in Version: 9.0.2

1794728

Description: Fixed an issue related calling unregister_timer_event() twice.

Keywords: Hangup

Discovered in Version: 8.8.3

Fixed in Version: 9.0.2

1264894

Description: Fixed cleanup issues when not all internal objects related sockets are destroyed during VMA finalization.

Keywords: Cleanup

Discovered in Version: 8.5.2

Fixed in Version: 9.0.2
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 7, 2026
content here