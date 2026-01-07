NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.80
Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features in this version

Feature/Category

Description

ConnectX-6 Dx 2x100G Support

Added support for VMA on ConnectX-6 Dx adapters with dual-port 100 Gb/s configurations.

Deprecated Features and Support

  • Multi Packet Receive Queue beta functionality is removed as of VMA v9.3.1

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

  • VMA v9.3.1 and up do not enforce the disable_raw_qp_enforcement option; use the CAP_NET_RAW option instead

Important Notes

Note

We recommend using libnl3 as it is the latest version and includes fixes related to libnl1

Note

Bonding Active-Backup (mode 1) is supported with limitations shown in .Known Issues v9.4.0 section.
