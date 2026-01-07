Known Issues
The following is a list of general existing limitations and known issues of the various components of VMA.
Internal Reference Number
Details
4727270
Description: VMA does not support cases where the same IP address is assigned to multiple interfaces, regardless of their state (UP or DOWN). In such scenarios, VMA will consider only one of the interfaces.
Workaround: Avoid assigning the same IP address to multiple interfaces, regardless of their state (UP or DOWN).
Keywords: Duplicate IP; Multiple Interfaces; UP/DOWN
Discovered in Version: 9.8.80
4727270
Description: When using SocketXtreme, sockets must be bound to a specific IP address. Binding to ANYADDR is not supported.
Workaround: Bind socket to specific IP address
Keywords: SocketXtreme; bind
Discovered in Version: 9.8.80
4409249
Description: A warning message incorrectly states that VMA cannot offload the device when RoCE LAG is enabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE Lag; Bonding
Discovered in Version: 9.8.80
4735629
Description: VMA does not support Bond mode 4 (802.3ad/LACP) when configured with the
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Bonding; xmit_hash_policy
Discovered in Version: 9.8.80
4635894
Description: VMA shows elevated latency on ConnectX-6 Dx 100 Gb/s adapters when handling 64 KB payloads.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx; adapter cards
Discovered in Version: 9.8.80
4504533
Description: VMA_BF environment variable does not enable/disable BlueFlame correctly.
Workaround: Use MLX5_POST_SEND_PREFER_BF=0 and MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF=1 RDMA-Core environment variables to properly disable BlueFlame.
Keywords: VMA_BF; BlueFlame; MLX5_POST_SEND_PREFER_BF; MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF
Discovered in Version: 9.8.72
3876349
Description: There is a risk of TX data corruption when over 16 application threads are involved in the following conditions: over 16 threads must be handling network sockets, the XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_TX setting equals either 20 or 30, and there is a high traffic rate of packets smaller than 205 bytes.
Workaround: Either increase the number of BlueFlame registers with MLX5_TOTAL_UUARS env variable or disable BlueFlame doorbell method with MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF=1. Disabling BlueFlame will lead to a latency degradation.
Keywords: multithreading, high concurrency, data corruption
Discovered in Version: 9.8.60
3068120
Description: Multipath routing is not supported. A warning is printed if such a route is configured in the system. Note that traffic that is routed via a multipath route may be unsent.
Workaround: Covert multipath routes to a regular route with a single next hop.
Keywords: ECMP; multipath routing
Discovered in Version: 9.6.4
2371415
Description: In case the switch replicates a UDP packet for both ports, application will get a duplicated packet on a bonding interface.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE LAG; Bonding
Discovered in Version: 9.2.2
2394023
Description: Active-backup fail_over_mac = 1 mode is not be supported on bonding interface.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Bonding
Discovered in Version: 9.2.2
2393571
Description: Detaching/attaching slaves on bond interface during runtime is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Bonding
Discovered in Version: 9.2.2
1554637
Description: VMA offloads a NetVSC device (Windows Hyper-V network driver) only if SR-IOV is enabled upon application initialization.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Windows Hypervisor, NetVSC
Discovered in Version: 8.7.5
1542628
Description: Device memory programming is not supported on VMs that lack Blue Flame support.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MEMIC, Device Memory, Virtual Machine, Blue flame
Discovered in Version: 8.7.5
1262610
Description: When working with Linux guest over Windows Hypervisor, and exceeding the maximum amount of flow steering rules supported by the VM, the following error message will appear:
As a result, TCP Receive Flow will not be supported, and UDP Receive Flow will not be offloaded.
Workaround: Reduce the amount of supported VMs for the device in the Hypervisor to increase the total flow steering rules amount for each VM.
Keywords: Windows Hypervisor, flow steering limit
Discovered in Version: 8.5.7
1201675
Description: When a non-privileged user uses VMA with RHEL inbox to perform networking operations (i.e. allocate IB resources) VMA crashes with a segmentation fault.
Workaround: Use VMA with root privileges on the RHEL inbox driver.
Keywords: RHEL inbox driver, segmentation fault
Discovered in Version: 8.4.10
—
Description: The following VMA_ERRORs will be displayed when running ping with root permissions:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VMA_ERROR while running ping with root permissions
Discovered in Version: 8.4.8
965237
Description: The following sockets APIs are directed to the OS and are not offloaded by VMA:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: sockets, socketpair, dup, dup2
965227
Description: Multicast (MC) loopback within a process is not supported by VMA:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
965227
Description: MC loopback between VMA and the OS limitation.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
965227
Description: MC loopback Tx is currently disabled and setsockopt (IP_MULTICAST_LOOP) is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
919301
Description: VMA supports bonding in the following modes:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: High Availability (HA)
1011005
Description: VMA SELECT option supports up to 200 sockets in TCP.
Workaround: Use ePoll that supports up to 6000 sockets.
Keywords: SockPerf
977899
Description: An unsuccessful trial to connect to a local interface, is reported by VMA as Connection timeout rather that Connection refused.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Verification
1019085
Description: Poll is limited with the amount of sockets.
Workaround: Use ePoll for large amount of sockets (tested up to 6000)
Keywords: Poll, ePoll
2394023
Description: VLAN on the bond interface does not function properly when bonding is configured with fail_over_mac=1 due to a kernel bug.
Workaround: Set the fail_over_mac=0
Keywords: VLAN and High Availability (HA)
—
Description: RX UDP UC and MC traffic in Ethernet with fragmented packages (message size is larger than MTU) is not offloaded by VMA and will pass through the Kernel network stack. There might be performance degradation.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Issues with UDP fragmented traffic reassembly
—
Description: The following VMA_PANIC will be displayed when there are not enough open files defined on the server:
Workaround: Verify that the number of max open FDs (File Descriptors) in the system (ulimit -n) is twice as number of needed sockets. VMA internal logic requires one additional FD per offloaded socket.
Keywords: VMA_PANIC while opening large number of sockets
—
Description: Applications written in Java use IPv6 by default which is not supported by VMA and may lead to VMA not offloading packets
Workaround: To change Java to work with IPv4, instruct the application to use “Java -Djava.net.preferIPv4Stack=true”
Keywords: Java applications using IPv6 stack
—
Description: When a VMA-enabled application is running, there are several cases when it does not exit as expected pressing CTRL-C.
Workaround: Enable SIGINT handling in VMA, by using:
Keywords: The VMA application does not exit when you press CTRL-C.
—
Description: VMA does not support network interface or route changes during runtime
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Dynamic route or IP changes
—
Description: The send rate is higher than the receive rate. Therefore when running one sockperf server with one sockperf client there will be packets loss.
Workaround: Limit the sender max PPS per receiver capacity.
Example below with the following configuration:
Keywords: Packets loss occurs when running sockperf with max pps rate
946914
Description: VMA behavior of epoll EPOLLET (Edge Triggered) and EPOLLOUT flags with TCP sockets differs between OS and VMA.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VMA behavior of epoll EPOLLET (Edge Triggered) and EPOLLOUT flags with TCP sockets
—
Description: VMA does not close connections located on the same node (sends FIN to peers) when its own process is terminated.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VMA connection
—
Description: VMA is not closed (sends FIN to peers) when its own process is terminated when the /etc/init.d/vma is stopped.
Workaround: Launch /etc/init.d/vma start
Keywords: VMA connection
—
Description: When a non-offloaded process joins the same MC address as another VMA process on the same machine, the non-offloaded process does not get any traffic.
Workaround: Run both processes with VMA
Keywords: MC traffic with VMA process and non VMA process on the same machine
—
Description: Occasionally, epoll with EPOLLONESHOT does not function properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: epoll with EPOLLONESHOT
—
Description: Occasionally, when running UDP SFNT-STREAM client with poll muxer flag, the client side ends with an expected error:
This only occurs with poll flag
Workaround: Set a higher acknowledgment waiting time value in the sfnt-stream.
Keywords: SFNT-STREAM UDP with poll muxer flag ends with an error on client side
—
Description: Occasionally, SFNT-STREAM UDP client hangs when running multiple times.
Workaround: Set a higher acknowledgment waiting time value in the sfnt-stream.
Keywords: SFNT-STREAM UDP client hanging issue
—
Description: Ethernet loopback functions only if both sides are either off-loaded or non-offloaded.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Ethernet loopback is not functional between the VMA and the OS
—
Description: The following error may occur when running netperf TCP tests with VMA:
Workaround: Use netperf 2.6.0
Keywords: Error when running netperf 2.4.4 with VMA
—
Description: Occasionally, a packet is not sent if the socket is closed immediately after send() (also for blocking socket)
Workaround: Wait several seconds after send() before closing the socket
Keywords: A packet is not sent if the socket is closed immediately after send()
—
Description: It can take for VMA more time than the OS to return from an iomux call if all sockets in this iomux are empty sockets
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Iomux call with empty sockets
—
Description: TCP throughput with maximum rate may suffer from traffic "hiccups".
Workaround: Set the mps = 1000000
Keywords: TCP throughput with maximum rate
—
Description: Netcat with VMA on SLES 11 SP1 does not function.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Netcat on SLES11 SP1
—
Description: Sharing of HW resources between the different working threads might cause lock contentions which can affect performance.
Workaround: Use different ring allocation logics.
Keywords: Issues with performance with some multi-threaded applications
—
Description: Known NetPIPE bug - Netpipe is trying to access read-only memory.
Workaround: Upgrade to NetPIPE 3.7 or later.
Keywords: Segmentation fault on NetPIPE exit.
—
Description: If VMA runs when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR is enabled, an error message might be written upon exiting.
Workaround: Ignore the error message, or run VMA with VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR disabled.
Keywords: When exiting, VMA logs errors when the VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR is enabled.
—
Description: VMA suffers from high latency in low message rates.
Workaround: Use “Dummy Send”.
Keywords: VMA ping-pong latency degradation as PPS is lowered
—
Description: VMA does not support broadcast traffic.
Workaround: Use libvma.conf to pass broadcast through OS
Keywords: No support for direct broadcast
—
Description: Directing VMA to access non-valid memory area will cause a segmentation fault.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: There is no non-valid pointer handling in VMA
—
Description: VMA allocates resources on the first connect/send operation, which might take up to several tens of milliseconds.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: First connect/send operation might take more time than expected
1452056
Description: Calling select upon shutdown of socket will return “ready to write” instead of timeout.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Calling select() after shutdown (write) returns socket ready to write, while select() is expected to return timeout
875674
Description: VMA does not raise sigpipe in connection shutdown.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VMA does not raise sigpipe
—
Description: VMA polls the CQ for packets; if no packets are available in the socket layer, it takes longer.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: When there are no packets in the socket, it takes longer to return from the read call
—
Description: Select with more than 1024 sockets is not supported
Workaround: Compile VMA with SELECT_BIG_SETSIZE defined.
Keywords: 1024 sockets