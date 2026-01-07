Upgrading libvma.conf

When you upgrade VMA (through automatic or manual installation), the libvma.conf configuration file is handled as follows:

If the existing configuration file has been modified since it was installed and is different from the upgraded RPM or DEB, the modified version will be left in place, and the version from the new RPM or DEB will be installed with a new suffix

If the existing configuration file has not been modified since it was installed, it will automatically be replaced by the version from the upgraded RPM or DEB