NVIDIA Messaging Accelerator (VMA) Documentation Rev 9.8.84

Overview

The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA), without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass).

VMA leverages the following benefits:

  • Implements the legacy POSIX socket interface

  • Increases:

    • Throughput

    • Packets per Second (PPS)

    • Requests per Second (RPS)

  • Reduces:

    • Network latency

    • The magnitude of network latency spikes

    • Context switches and interrupts

    • Network congestion

    • Data copying and moving in unicast and multicast applications

  • Improves CPU utilization

  • Compatible with Ethernet

VMA can work on top of DOCA-Host driver stack.

System Requirements

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms, and supported CPU architectures for the current VMA version.

Specification

Value

Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (4x25G)

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 (200G) Crypto-disabled

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

Firmware

ConnectX-5 16.35.3502

ConnectX-7 28.47.1026

Driver Stack

  • DOCA-Host v3.3.0

    • doca-libvma profile

    • doca-roce profile

NOTE : Starting this version, the host driver is part of the NVIDIA DOCA package.

For further information, please see NVIDIA MLNX_OFED to DOCA-OFED Transition Guide .

Supported Operating Systems and Kernels

  • RedHat:

    • RedHat 9.6 and 9.4 (for NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper only)

  • Ubuntu:

    • Ubuntu 24.04

  • Supported but not tested:

    • Ubuntu 22.04

    • SLES15 SP4

CPU Architecture

  • x86_64 (Intel Xeon)

  • Arm GH200 Grace Hopper

Minimum memory requirements

1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with VMA

Minimum disk space requirements

1 GB

Intended Audience

  • Market data professionals

  • Messaging specialists

  • Software engineers and architects

  • Systems administrators tasked with installing/uninstalling/maintaining VMA

  • ISV partners who want to test/integrate their traffic-consuming/producing applications with VMA

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.
