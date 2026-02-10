Advanced Features

Each PCI transaction between the system’s RAM and NIC starts at ~300 nsec (and increasing depended on buffer size). Application egress latency can be improved by reducing as many PCI transition as possible on the send path.

Today, VMA achieves these goals by copying the WQE into the doorbell, and for small packets (<190 Bytes payload) VMA can inline the packet into the WQE and reduce the data gather PCI transition as well. For data sizes above 190 bytes, an additional PCI gather cycle by the NIC is required to pull the data buffer for egress.

VMA uses the on-device-memory to store the egress packet if it does not fit into the BF inline buffer. The on-device-memory is a resource managed by VMA and it is transparent to the user. The total size of the on-device-memory is limited to 256k for a single port HCA and to 128k for dual port HCA. Using VMA_RING_DEV_MEM_TX, the user can set the amount of on-device-memory buffer allocated for each TX ring.

NIC: NVIDIA ConnectX-5 and above

Protocol: Ethernet

Set VMA_RING_DEV_MEM_TX environment variable to best suit the application's requirements

To verify “On Device Memory” capability in the hardware, run VMA with DEBUG trace level:

Copy Copied! VMA_TRACELEVEL=DEBUG LD_PRELOAD=<path to libvma.so> <command line>

Look in the printout for a positive value of on-device-memory bytes.

For example:

Copy Copied! Pid: 30089 Tid: 30089 VMA DEBUG: ibch[ 0xed61d0 ]: 245 :print_val() mlx5_0: port(s): 1 vendor: 4121 fw: 16.23 . 0258 max_qp_wr: 32768 on_device_memory: 131072

To show and monitor On-Device Memory statistics, run vma_stats tool.

Copy Copied! vma_stats –p <pid> -v 3

For example:

Copy Copied! ====================================================== RING_ETH=[ 0 ] Tx Offload: 858931 / 3402875 [kilobytes/packets] Rx Offload: 865251 / 3402874 [kilobytes/packets] Dev Mem Alloc: 16384 Dev Mem Stats: 739074 / 1784935 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/oob] ======================================================



