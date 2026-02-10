Monitoring, Debugging, and Troubleshooting

Networking applications open various types of sockets.

The VMA library holds the following counters:

Per socket state and performance counters

Internal performance counters which accumulate information for select(), poll() and epoll_wait() usage by the whole application. An additional performance counter logs the CPU usage of VMA during select(), poll(), or epoll_wait() calls. VMA calculates this counter only if VMA_CPU_USAGE_STATS parameter is enabled, otherwise this counter is not in use and displays the default value as zero.

VMA internal CQ performance counters

VMA internal RING performance counters

VMA internal Buffer Pool performance counters

Use the included vma_stats utility to view the per-socket information and performance counters during runtime.

Note: For TCP connections, vma_stats shows only offloaded traffic, and not "os traffic."

Usage:

Copy Copied! #vma_stats [-p pid] [-k directory] [-v view] [-d details] [-i interval]

The following table lists the basic and additional vma_stats utility options.

Parameter Name Description Values -p, --pid <pid> Shows VMA statistics for a process with pid: <pid>. -k, --directory <directory> Sets shared memory directory path to <directory> -n, --name <application> Shows VMA statistics for application: <application> -f, --find_pid Finds PID and shows statistics for the VMA instance running (default). -F, --forbid_clean When you set this flag to inactive, shared objects (files) are not removed. -i, --interval <n> Prints a report every <n> seconds. Default: 1 sec -c, --cycles <n> Do <n> report print cycles and exit, use 0 value for infinite. Default: 0 -v, --view <1|2|3|4|5> Sets the view type: Shows the runtime basic performance counters (default). Shows extra performance counters. Shows additional application runtime configuration information. Shows multicast group membership information. Shows netstat like view of all sockets. -d, --details <1|2> Sets the details mode: Show totals (default). Show deltas. -S, --fd_dump <fd> [<level>] Dumps statistics for fd number <fd> using log level <level>. Use 0 value for all open fds. -z, --zero Zero counters. -l, --log_level <level> Sets the VMA log level to <level> (1 <= level <= 7). -D, --details_level <level> Sets the VMA log detail level to <level> (0 <= level <= 3). -s, --sockets <list|range> Logs only sockets that match <list> or <range> format: 4-16 or 1,9 (or combination). -V, --version Prints the version number. -h, --help Prints a help message.

The following sections contain examples of the vma_stats utility.

The following example demonstrates basic use of the vma_stats utility.

Copy Copied! #vma_stats –p <pid>

Note If there is only a single process running over VMA, it is not necessary to use the –p option, since vma_stats will automatically recognize the process.





If no process with a suitable pid is running over the VMA, the output is:

Copy Copied! vmastat: Failed to identify process...

If an appropriate process was found, the output is:

Copy Copied! fd ------------ total offloaded ------------- ----- total os ------ pkt Kbyte eagain error poll% pkt Kbyte error 14 Rx: 140479898 274374 0 0 100.0 0 0 0 Tx: 140479902 274502 0 0 0 0 0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------





A single socket with user fd=14 was created

Received 140479898 packets, 274374 Kilobytes via the socket

Transmitted 140479898 packets, 274374 Kilobytes via the socket

All the traffic was offloaded. No packets were transmitted or received via the OS.

There were no missed Rx polls (see VMA_RX_POLL). This implies that the receiving thread did not enter a blocked state, and therefore there was no context switch to hurt latency.

There are no transmission or reception errors on this socket

vma_stats presents not only cumulative statistics, but also enables you to view deltas of VMA counter updates. This example demonstrates the use of the "deltas" mode.

Copy Copied! #vma_stats –p <pid> -d 2





Copy Copied! fd --------------- offloaded ---------------- ---------- os ---------- pkt/s Kbyte/s eagain/s error/s poll% pkt/s Kbyte/s error/s 15 Rx: 15186 29 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 Tx: 15186 29 0 0 0 0 0 19 Rx: 15186 29 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 Tx: 15186 29 0 0 0 0 0 23 Rx: 0 0 0 0 0.0 15185 22 0 Tx: 0 0 0 0 15185 22 0 select() Rx Ready: 15185 / 30372 [os/offload] Timeouts: 0 Errors: 0 Poll: 100.00 % Polling CPU: 70 %





Three sockets were created (fds: 15, 19, and 23)

Received 15186 packets, 29 Kilobytes during the last second via fds: 15 and 19

Transmitted 15186 packets, 29 Kbytes during the last second via fds: 15 and 19

Not all the traffic was offloaded, as fd 23: 15185 packets, 22 KBytes were transmitted and received via the OS. This means that fd 23 was used for unicast traffic.

No transmission or reception errors were detected on any socket

The application used select for I/O multiplexing

45557 packets were placed in socket ready queues (over the course of the last second): 30372 of them offloaded (15186 via fd 15 and 15186 via fd 19), and 15185 were received via the OS (through fd 23)

There were no missed Select polls (see VMA_SELECT_POLL). This implies that the receiving thread did not enter a blocked state. Thus, there was no context switch to hurt latency.

The CPU usage in the select call is 70% You can use this information to calculate the division of CPU usage between VMA and the application. For example when the CPU usage is 100%, 70% is used by VMA for polling the hardware, and the remaining 30% is used for processing the data by the application.

This example presents the most detailed vma_stats output.

Copy Copied! #vma_stats –p <pid> -v 3 –d 2





Collapse Source Copy Copied! ====================================================== Fd=[ 14 ] - Blocked, MC Loop Enabled - Bound IF = [ 0.0 . 0.0 : 11111 ] - Member of = [ 224.7 . 7.7 ] Rx Offload: 1128530 / 786133 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] Rx byte : cur 1470 / max 23520 / dropped/s 0 / limit 16777216 Rx pkt : cur 1 / max 16 / dropped/s 0 Rx poll: 10 / 276077 ( 100.00 %) [miss/hit] ====================================================== CQ=[ 0 ] Packets dropped: 0 Packets queue len: 0 Drained max: 511 Buffer pool size: 500 ====================================================== ====================================================== RING_ETH=[ 0 ] Rx Offload: 1192953 / 786133 [kilobytes/packets] Interrupts: 786137 / 78613 [requests/received] Moderation: 10 / 181 [frame count/usec period] ====================================================== ====================================================== BUFFER_POOL(RX)=[ 0 ] Size: 168000 No buffers error: 0 ====================================================== BUFFER_POOL(TX)=[ 1 ] Size: 199488 No buffers error: 0 ======================================================





A single socket with user fd=14 was created

The socket is a member of multicast group: 224.7.7.7

Received 786133 packets, 1128530 Kilobytes via the socket during the last second

No transmitted data

All the traffic was offloaded. No packets were transmitted or received via the OS

There were almost no missed Rx polls (see VMA_RX_POLL)

There were no transmission or reception errors on this socket

The sockets receive buffer size is 16777216 Bytes

There were no dropped packets caused by the socket receive buffer limit (see VMA_RX_BYTES_MIN)

Currently, one packet of 1470 Bytes is located in the socket receive queue

The maximum number of packets ever located, simultaneously, in the sockets receive queue is 16

No packets were dropped by the CQ

No packets in the CQ ready queue (packets which were drained from the CQ and are waiting to be processed by the upper layers)

The maximum number of packets drained from the CQ during a single drain cycle is 511 (see VMA_CQ_DRAIN_WCE_MAX)

The RING_ETH received 786133 packets during this period

The RING_ETH received 1192953 kilo bytes during this period. This includes headers bytes.

786137 interrupts were requested by the ring during this period

78613 interrupts were intercepted by the ring during this period

The moderation engine was set to trigger an interrupt for every 10 packets and with maximum time of 181 usecs

There were no retransmissions

The current available buffers in the RX pool is 168000

The current available buffers in the TX pool is 199488

There were no buffer requests that failed (no buffer errors)

This example demonstrates how you can get multicast group membership information via vma_stats.

Copy Copied! #vma_stats –p <pid> -v 4





Copy Copied! VMA Group Membership Information Group fd number ------------------------------ [ 224.4 . 1.3 ] 15 [ 224.4 . 1.2 ] 19

This is an example of the “netstat like” view of vma_stats (-v 5).

Copy Copied! Proto Offloaded Local Address Foreign Address State Inode PID udp Yes 0.0 . 0.0 : 44522 0.0 . 0.0 :* 733679757 1576 tcp Yes 0.0 . 0.0 : 11111 0.0 . 0.0 :* LISTEN 733679919 1618





Two processes are running VMA

PID 1576 has one UDP socket bounded to all interfaces on port 44522

PID 1618 has one TCP listener socket bounded to all interfaces on port 11111

This is an example of a log of socket performance counters along with an explanation of the results (using VMA_STATS_FILE parameter).

Copy Copied! VMA: [fd= 10 ] Tx Offload: 455 / 233020 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/errors] VMA: [fd= 10 ] Tx OS info: 0 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/errors] VMA: [fd= 10 ] Rx Offload: 455 / 233020 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/errors] VMA: [fd= 10 ] Rx OS info: 0 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/errors] VMA: [fd= 10 ] Rx byte : max 200 / dropped 0 ( 0.00 %) / limit 2000000 VMA: [fd= 10 ] Rx pkt : max 1 / dropped 0 ( 0.00 %) VMA: [fd= 10 ] Rx poll: 0 / 233020 ( 100.00 %) [miss/hit]





No transmission or reception errors occurred on this socket (user fd=10).

All the traffic was offloaded. No packets were transmitted or received via the OS.

There were practically no missed Rx polls (see VMA_RX_POLL and VMA_SELECT_POLL). This implies that the receiving thread did not enter a blocked state. Thus, there was no context switch to hurt latency.

There were no dropped packets caused by the socket receive buffer limit (see VMA_RX_BYTES_MIN). A single socket with user fd=14 was created.

This is an example of vma_stats fd dump utility of established TCP socket using log level = info.

Copy Copied! #vma_stats –-fd_dump 17 info





Collapse Source Copy Copied! VMA INFO: ============ DUMPING FD 17 STATISTICS ============ VMA INFO: ==================== SOCKET FD =================== VMA INFO: Fd number : 17 VMA INFO: Bind info : 22.0 . 0.4 : 58795 VMA INFO: Connection info : 22.0 . 0.3 : 6666 VMA INFO: Protocol : PROTO_TCP VMA INFO: Is closed : false VMA INFO: Is blocking : true VMA INFO: Rx reuse buffer pending : false VMA INFO: Rx reuse buffer postponed : false VMA INFO: Is offloaded : true VMA INFO: Tx Offload : 12374 / 905105 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/drops/errors] VMA INFO: Rx Offload : 12374 / 905104 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] VMA INFO: Rx byte : max 14 / dropped 0 ( 0.00 %) / limit 0 VMA INFO: Rx pkt : max 1 / dropped 0 ( 0.00 %) VMA INFO: Rx poll : 0 / 905109 ( 100.00 %) [miss/hit] VMA INFO: Socket state : TCP_SOCK_CONNECTED_RDWR VMA INFO: Connection state : TCP_CONN_CONNECTED VMA INFO: Receive buffer : m_rcvbuff_current 0 , m_rcvbuff_max 87380 , m_rcvbuff_non_tcp_recved 0 VMA INFO: Rx lists size : m_rx_pkt_ready_list 0 , m_rx_ctl_packets_list 0 , m_rx_ctl_reuse_list 0 VMA INFO: PCB state : ESTABLISHED VMA INFO: PCB flags : 0x140 VMA INFO: Segment size : mss 1460 , advtsd_mss 1460 VMA INFO: Window scaling : ENABLED, rcv_scale 7 , snd_scale 7 VMA INFO: Receive window : rcv_wnd 87380 ( 682 ), rcv_ann_wnd 87240 ( 681 ), rcv_wnd_max 87380 ( 682 ), rcv_wnd_max_desired 87380 ( 682 ) VMA INFO: Send window : snd_wnd 87168 ( 681 ), snd_wnd_max 8388480 ( 65535 ) VMA INFO: Congestion : cwnd 1662014 VMA INFO: Receiver data : rcv_nxt 12678090 , rcv_ann_right_edge 12765330 VMA INFO: Sender data : snd_nxt 12678080 , snd_wl1 12678076 , snd_wl2 12678066 VMA INFO: Send buffer : snd_buf 255986 , max_snd_buff 256000 VMA INFO: Retransmission : rtime 0 , rto 3 , nrtx 0 VMA INFO: RTT variables : rttest 38 , rtseq 12678066 VMA INFO: First unsent : NULL VMA INFO: First unacked : seqno 12678066 , len 14 , seqno + len 12678080 VMA INFO: Last unacked : seqno 12678066 , len 14 , seqno + len 12678080 VMA INFO: Acknowledge : lastack 12678066 VMA INFO: ================================================== VMA INFO: ==================================================





Fd 17 is a descriptor of established TCP socket (22.0.0.4:58795 -> 22.0.0.3:6666)

Fd 17 is offloaded by VMA

The current usage of the receive buffer is 0 bytes, while the max possible is 87380

The connection (PCB) flags are TF_WND_SCALE and TF_NODELAY (PCB0x140)

Window scaling is enabled, receive and send scales equal 7

Congestion windows equal 1662014

Unsent queue is empty

There is a single packet of 14 bytes in the unacked queue (seqno 12678066)

The last acknowledge sequence number is 12678066

Additional information about the values can be found in the VMA’s wiki page.