VMA Components

VMA Release Contents

Description

Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution

  • libvma-X.X.XX-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma-devel-X.X.XX-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma-utils-X.X.XX-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libvma_X.X.XX-1_amd64.deb

  • libvma-dev_X.X.XX-1_amd64.deb

  • libvma-utils_X.X.XX-1_amd64.deb

Documentation

  • VMA Release Notes

  • VMA User Manual

Certified Applications

The VMA library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application

Company / Source

Type

Notes

sockperf

NVIDIA® (Open Source)

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)

netperf

Open Source

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 2.6.0

NetPIPE

Open Source

Network Protocol Independent Performance Evaluator

Version 3.7.2

UMS (formerly LBM)

Informatica

Message Middleware Infrastructures

Version 6.7
