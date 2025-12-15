Release Notes Change Log History
Rev 25.10.50020 (DRV 25.10.26965)
PCI Diagnostic Counters
Added support for monitoring PCI Express outbound stalled events in the MLX5 Windows driver, enabling administrators to detect and troubleshoot these events more effectively and improve system reliability and performance visibility.
For further details, see Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic.
GPU Direct Memory
GPU Direct Memory in the ND API is now at GA level.
Note: Requires CUDA version 12.8 or higher.
Rev 25.7.50000 (DRV 25.7.26882 )
GPU Direct Memory
[Alpha Level] Added support for GPU Direct Memory in the ND API. This enables users to run tests using GPU memory instead of host memory. Requires CUDA version 12.8 or higher.
For further information, see GPUDirect.
KDNET 2PF kernel Debug
Added support for official NDIS KDNET OIDs, allowing configuration of 2PF kernel-mode debugging using the kdnet.exe tool.
For instructions on downloading kdnet.exe and setting up 2PF kernel-mode debugging, see the WinOF-2 User Manual (Setting 2PF kernel-mode Debugging using kdnet) and the official Microsoft documentation on MSDN.
Interleaved FEC modes
Added support for interleaved FEC modes is ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8. They can be viewed using the
The newly supported FEC types include:
Rev 25.4.50020 (DRV 25.4.26768)
Performance Telemetry
Nguage can now be executed directly from a Virtual Machine (VM) with a Virtual Function (VF) that has the appropriate trust capabilities configured. To enable this feature, set the VF trust capabilities using the
For detailed instructions and further information, refer to section Ngauge Over Trusted VF and VFTrustCaps parameter.
Performance Telemetry
Added support for the DOCA Telemetry Library on Windows.
For detailed information about this feature, refer to section DOCA Telemetry SDK and to the DiagTelemetryMode registry key.
For instructions on using the DOCA Telemetry Library, please see the DOCA User Manual.
Rev 25.1.51010 (DRV 25.1.26647)
Adapter Cards
Added support for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC.
Extended Network Direct API
[ConnetX-8] Extended the Network Direct API to allow it to open a QP that support receiving Out-of-Order packets by adding the following definition:
Rev 24.10.50010 (DRV 24.10.26603)
Memory Consumption Counter
Added a new counter "Allocated Memory Pages" to show the number of memory pages (4KB) allocated to the firmware from the host system.
For further information, see sections Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 and Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics.
MlxNdperf Utility
MlxNdperf now supports bandwidth tests with multiple QPs.
For further information, see the following sections RDMA Multi-QP Operations, Number of QPs, and Report of Intermediate Results.
AppShield
[Alpha] Added support for reporting AppShield application's valid memory. The new capability is controlled by the AppShieldRegions registry key.
Note: This key is available on BlueField family devices only.
For further information, see section General Registry Keys.
DevX Dynamic FS
Added support for dynamic steering rule insertion in DevX interface.
For further information, see section DevX Registry Keys.
Rev 24.7.50000 (DRV 24.7.26520)
RShim: Request for HW Ownership
Enables both the host driver and the BMC to take ownership on the RShim.
For further information, see RShim Ownership in the User Manual.
IPoIB, Logical Sate
Added support for reporting InfiniBand events that trigger IPoIB logical state down in the new windows events and expose it in the mlx5cmd -stat command.
Rev 24.4.50000 (DRV 24.4.26429)
PF BDF Mapping
Added a new event log to show the adapter name to the BDF mapping periodically. The period is configured by the registry key "
Note: The new event log is printed only on the PF.
IB VF Port Traffic Counters
Enabled monitoring of VF Port Traffic Counters on the PF for InfiniBand.
NDIS, NdisPoll
Added support for the new standardized keyword
Note: This key will be supported from Windows Server 2025.
For further information see NDIS Poll Mode section.
Operating Systems
Added support for Windows Server 2025 and Windows Client 11 24H2.
Rev 24.1.50000 (DRV 24.1.26317)
Install/INF
As of v24.1, all WinOF-2 drivers are installed with PnpLockdown set to 1. When PnpLockDown directive is set to 1, PnP prevents applications from directly modifying the driver files in System folders.
For additional information see https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/install/inf-version-section.
Relaxed Ordering through Mkey
Added the registry key
For further information see RDMA Registry Keys.
Firmware Pages Limiter
Added support for firmware pages limiter method by enabling the
For further information see SR-IOV Options & Reported Driver Events.
Network DirectRoCE FrameSize
Added support for the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key used to configure the maximum size of a RoCE frame (MTU). This key replaces the RoceFrameSize key used until now.
For further information see Ethernet Registry Keys.
RoCE, RTT, Congestion Control
Added the ability to configure the DSCP value of RTT response packets when using Zero Touch RoCE RTT Congestion Control algorithm.
This capability is configured using the new registry key
For further information see RoCE CC RTT Response DSCP.
Rev 23.10.50000 (DRV 23.10.26252)
Health Syndrome, DDR
Added a health syndrome indicating that a hardware failure has occurred.
The following is the health syndrome message:
Link Speed Detection and Report
Added support for detecting and reporting Link Speed of 800G, especially for OSFP cables in the PDDR log.
VM RoCEv2 Traffic Restriction
Limited VM RoCEv2 traffic to a specific IPv6 source address. The feature can be controlled via mlx5cmd using the new subcommand "-RoceRestrict".
Additionally, the following new counters were added for the dropped packets by this feature in the "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" counters:
For further information, see RoCE Restrict Configuration Utility and Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic.
Counters
Added new RDMA VF diagnostic counters. These counters are disabled by default, to enable them use the EnableVFRdmaCounters key.
For further information, see Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics.
NicHealthMonitor Utility
Added a new utility to estimate the driver and the firmware health by analyzing diagnostic counters and checking the event log for events logged by the driver.
For further information see NicHealthMonitor Utility.
Rev 23.7.50000 (DRV 23.7.26138)
Installation Package
Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.
Mlx5Cmd: NIC Health Monitor
The NIC Health Monitor is an external tool used to check and monitor the health of the NIC by analyzing the firmware and the diagnostic counters previously collected by the user.
For further information, see NIC Health Monitor.
Mlx5Cmd: AutoLogger
The AutoLogger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd, that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user.
For further information, see AutoLogger.
Counters
Added new "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters".
For further information, see Adapter Cards Counters.
Registry Keys
Updated the default values of the following registry keys:
For further information, see Configuring the Driver Registry Keys.
Rev 23.4.50020 (DRV 23.4.26054)
Multi Prio Sent Queue
Added a "MultiPrioSq" registry key to enable and disable the MultiPrioSq feature.
The "MultiPrioSq" controls the SL-Diff feature in which the firmware modifies the priority (SL - Service Level) of the HW send-queue to match the one of the sent packet (QoS).
For further information, refer to Multi Prio Send Queue.
Counters
Added two new error counters (
For further information, refer to Adapter Cards Counters.
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU
Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU devices.
RSHIM
The RShimCmd Tool for supports 2 additional capabilities:
Additionally, updated the Print of the Driver's and DPU's Variables when the verbosity is 1.
For further information, refer to RShim Drivers and Usage.
