Release Notes Change Log History

Rev 23.7.50000 (DRV 23.7.26138)

Installation Package Windows Server 2012 R2 will no longer be supported after WinOF-2 v23.7.50000.

Mlx5Cmd: NIC Health Monitor The NIC Health Monitor is an external tool used to check and monitor the health of the NIC by analyzing the firmware and the diagnostic counters previously collected by the user. For further information, see NIC Health Monitor.

Mlx5Cmd: AutoLogger The AutoLogger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd, that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user. For further information, see AutoLogger.

Counters Added new "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters". For further information, see Adapter Cards Counters.

Registry Keys Updated the default values of the following registry keys: *PriorityVLANTag

DumpMeNowDumpMask

MaxCallsToNdisIndicate

RelaxedOrderingWrite

TxIntModeration For further information, see Configuring the Driver Registry Keys.

Rev 23.4.50020 (DRV 23.4.26054)

Multi Prio Sent Queue Added a "MultiPrioSq" registry key to enable and disable the MultiPrioSq feature. The "MultiPrioSq" controls the SL-Diff feature in which the firmware modifies the priority (SL - Service Level) of the HW send-queue to match the one of the sent packet (QoS). For further information, refer to Multi Prio Send Queue.

Counters Added two new error counters ( Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure & Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure ) to "Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1“ and "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics“ counter sets. For further information, refer to Adapter Cards Counters.

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Added support for NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU devices.

RSHIM The RShimCmd Tool for supports 2 additional capabilities: Boot Mode: Sets the next boot mode in DPU.

Timeout: Sets the value of timeout in –PushImage command. Additionally, updated the Print of the Driver's and DPU's Variables when the verbosity is 1. For further information, refer to RShim Drivers and Usage.