Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4090480
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the VF diagnostic counters from being shown when assigned a VF from multiple adapter to the same VM, queried for counters and removed all VFs from one adapter.
Keywords: VF diagnostic counters, VF, Virtual machine
Detected in version: 24.7.50000
Fixed in version: 24.10.50010
4013319
Description: Fixed a rare case when polling returns wrong request context (ND2_RESULT.RequestContext).
Keywords: ND polling
Detected in version: 24.7.50000
Fixed in version: 24.10.50010
3766713
Description: Fixed an issue that caused
Keywords: ND statistics
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
Fixed in version: 24.7.50000
4004823
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to get stuck when sending less packets than the QP depth while using the
Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode, using -UseEvents parameter
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
Fixed in version: 24.7.50000
4011446
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in MUX attachment failure when the "NETCfgInstance" key in the network adapter registry was empty.
Keywords: MUX, Attach
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
Fixed in version: 24.7.50000
3804072
Description: Fixed an issue which allowed the Schedule-Queue to be attached to the vPort when it exceeded the MaxNumSqInputs value set.
Keywords: Schedule-Queue
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
Fixed in version: 24.7.50000
3958073
Description: Fixed an issue which resulted in BSOD when receiving LSO packets with L4 frag separated from L2/3.
Keywords: BSOD, LSO
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
Fixed in version: 24.7.50000
3978418
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the MlxNdPerf tool to send more packets than the
Keywords: MlxNdPerf tool, Iterations mode
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
Fixed in version: 24.7.50000
3861975
Description: Removed the RoceFrameSize registry key upon installation when upgrading from the inbox driver and the user did not change its value.
Keywords: Inbox driver, registry, MTU, ROCE, jumbo frames
Detected in version: 24.1.50000
Fixed in version: 24.4.50000
3776634
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in BSOD event not being detected when collecting mstdump on BUGCHECK while the device was already down.
Keywords: BSOD, BugCheck
Detected in version: 24.1.50000
Fixed in version: 24.4.50000
3782969
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the Trunk Mode for VF feature from working properly when the "allowed list" contained a single VLAN ID.
Keywords: Trunk Mode for VF, "allowed list", VLAN ID
Detected in version: 24.1.50000
Fixed in version: 24.4.50000
3686267
Description: Fixed an IB Sniffer issue that caused it to generate only ~15MB pcap file.
Keywords: IB, Sniffer
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
33666141
Description: Fixed nd_send_lat fails when is was set with parameters: -n 1~3 -a.
Keywords: ND, nd_send_lat
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
3640110
Description: Added handling of error flow "configuration of Trunk Mode" while the feature is disabled.
Keywords: Trunk Mode for VF
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
3709921
Description: Fixed an issue where ConnectX-7 as well as all BlueField devices, did not restart after RoCE QoS configuration changed via the Mlx5Cmd QosConfig tool, which caused the changes not to take effect until the device was manually restarted.
Keywords: RoCE, QoS, Mlx5Cmd
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
3657171
Description: Fixed a rare race that occurred when disabling the "VF Cpu Monitor" feature in the middle of work.
Keywords: "VF Cpu Monitor"
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
3696251
Description: Fixed the incorrect value printed in the 'fw pages' column within the mlx5cmd -VfResources command.
Keywords: mlx5cmd, VF, pages
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
3745494
Description: Added support for BlueField-3 device to the mlx5muxtool.
Keywords: mlx5muxtool, BlueField-3
Detected in version: 23.10.50000
Fixed in version: 24.1.50000
3439095
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in a BSOD in the mlx5mux driver when the driver was not handled properly by the NDIS_RECEIVE_FLAGS_RESOURCES key.
Keywords: MUX, MLX5MUX, BSOD
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
3178409
Description: Disabling of VF's SL-DiFF from the driver on Bluefield devices is not supported.
Keywords: BlueField SL-DiFF
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
3637674
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the collecting minidump process to crash while the device was initializing.
Keywords: TriageDump, minidump
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
3610056
Description: Fixed an issue that caused erroneous print of VF NIC_CAP_REG register from the PF.
Keywords: FWCaps, mlx5cmd, tools
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
3545620
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the DeviceRxStallTimeout and DeviceRxStallWatermark registry keys from setting the program congestion mode.
Keywords: Congestion mode, DeviceRxStallTimeout, DeviceRxStallWatermark
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
Fixed in version: 23.10.50000
3466737
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in driver upgrade failure on systems with more than 3 devices.
To resolve the issue, the mstdump generation process via the PCI configuration space when in teardown was stopped to prevent a very slow teardown which caused the upgrade timeout.
Keywords: Upgrade, mstdump
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3478979
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in missing section of the capabilities when querying the FwCaps of a VF from the Host using mlx5cmd -fwcaps.
Keywords: FwCaps
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3464588
Description: Removed false error message which sometimes appeared in machines with several BlueField cards.
Keywords: BlueField
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3483336
Description: Improved mlxndperf tool's latency tests results.
Keywords: mlxndperf, performance tests
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3472624
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally resulted in truncated printed DPU log.
Keywords: RshimCmd, "DPU log"
Detected in version: 23.4.50020
Fixed in version: 23.7.50000
3443006
Description: Updated the ports' number information in the Device Manager. Now the Information Pane of Properties of NIC adapter displays information of more than 2 ports.
Keywords: Port Number, NIC
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
3418355
Description: Fixed a continuous memory allocation issues in NDK.
Keywords: NDK, continuous memory allocation
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
3240588
Description: Fixed the results of the latency tests.
Keywords: ND, performance
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
3438140
Description: Modified the NDK send operation return sync status. Now upon QP closure (e.g. peer disconnect), the APIs will instead uniformly return async STATUS_ABORT via NdkGetCqResults CQEs (flush error).
Keywords: NDK, SMB
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
3361916
Description: Fixed a BSOD that occurred on a client OS after the driver returned from the sleep mode.
Keywords: Client OS, Sleep, wake-up
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
3363420
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the
Keywords: mlx5cmd, command tool, FW capabilities
Detected in version: 3.20.51000
Fixed in version: 23.4.50020
3298557
Description: Fixed the status of ZTT feature reported by the
Keywords: ZTT, mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
3318605
Description: Auto-negotiation is always enabled even when the user selects a specific speed to support a case where multiple options of the same speed are available.
Keywords: AN, auto-negotiation, link speed
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
3233876
Description: Disabled the mlx5cmd option to mention 'Zero Touch Roce' in a VM as this feature is supported only on the Host.
Keywords: ZeroTouchRoCE ,ZTR, Virtual Machine
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
3215011
Description: If SR-IOV or the number of VFs is set to 0, the "mlx5cmd -feature" shows VMQOS' status as enabled and rev2 as disabled although VMQOS is actually disabled.
Keywords: VMQOS mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
2864037
Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.
Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
3259399 / 3258418
Description: Fixed an issue where mlxndperf tool failed with error
Keywords: mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
3159828
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to report it supports 257 scheduled queues when it actually supports only 256.
The issue occurred when:
Keywords: VMQOS Rev 1, Max SQ
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
Fixed in version: 3.20.50010
2868062
Description: Notification on service side disconnection is not supported.
Keywords: DOCA
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3215358
Description: Fixed an issue that occasionally caused mlxndperf to display low bandwidth when using the Send operation.
Keywords: mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3216318
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the driver to crash if it received
Keywords: OID_NIC_SWITCH_VPORT_PARAMETERS
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
2970608
Description: Fixed an issue in "mlx5cmd -linkspeed" where the command returned an error although the link was up. This happened when link up time exceeded 5 seconds.
Keywords: "mlx5cmd -linkspeed"
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3135949
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the mlxndperf tool to show low bandwidth results.
Keywords: mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3158851
Description: Mlxndperf.exe improvements: the DestIp parameter is no longer allowed to be run together with the Server flag as the destination address is redundant for the server.
Keywords: Mlxndperf
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3140361
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the RSHim ethernet driver from reaching 10Mbs.
Keywords: MLXRSHIM , Ethernet, Performance
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
Fixed in version: 3.10.50000
3004352
Description: Added missing support for LRO on ConnectX-7.
Keywords: LRO, ConnectX-7
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3123107
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed using wrong IPv4 DHCP ports for IPv6 DHCP.
Keywords: DHCP redirect
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3129686
Description: Fixed an issue that displayed the VF ID in the event ID 76 (MLX_EVENT_LOG_VF_REACHED_MAX_PAGES) as the firmware VF ID instead of the Operating System VF ID.
Keywords: MaxFWPagesUsagePerVF
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
2769660
Description: Fixed an issue that showed the ingress traffic for IB ports in the system counter-sets like "Network Interface" and "network Adapter".
Keywords: Counter
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3070631
Description: Removed unnecessary bandwidth prints after a connection error in mlxndperf.exe tool
Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3070632
Description: Added a new input parameter '
Keywords: mlxndperf.exe tool
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3049119
Description: Number of VFs is limited to 64 when working with VmQos revision 2.
Keywords: SR-IOV, VMQOS
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
3060792
Description: Teaming-over-IPoB in Windows Client over Ethernet in ConnectX-7 adapter card is not supported, thus, the mlx5mux driver does not work over ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Keywords: Teaming-over-IPoB, MUX, ConnectX-7
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
Fixed in version: 3.0.50000
303781
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in failure to apply QoS parameters on some ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx single port devices.
Keywords: QoS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
3040366
Description: Shorten the device name from "ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function" to "ConnectX 5Gen vfunc" to avoid cases of messages being cut event-id 25 where the message was cut to "ctX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function".
Keywords: event-viewer
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2781020
Description: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" capability is not supported when using the embedded mode in NVIDIA BlueField devices.
Keywords: mlx5cmd "-vportmapping", NVIDIA BlueField
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2861814
Description: When using
Keywords: VMqOS statistics
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2864037
Description: When using mlx5cmd "-vportmapping" on dual port devices, occasionally the header is not presented.
Keywords: VportMapping, mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2870173
Description: Querying the SQ stat using the
Keywords: SQ stat, BSOD, ConnectX-4, ConnectX-4 Lx, HWQOS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2859027
Description:
Keywords: NVIDIA BlueField-2, InfiniBand, Smpquery
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2952890
Description: Fixed an issue related to DSCP for adapter cards older than ConnectX-6 Dx, that caused counters retrieved by
Keywords: VMqOS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2876756
Description: Fixed the wrong "Mmps" value printed in the mlxNdPerf tool.
Keywords: mlxNdPerf tool
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2889930
Description: Increased the timeout of loading multiple VF simultaneously to avoid cased of VFs failing to load.
Keywords: Virtual Function, loading failure
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2899514
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in dynamic changes applied to the registry key "TrustedVFs" not to be applied without performing a driver restart.
Keywords: Registry key "TrustedVFs"
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2951413
Description: Increased the default size of resource dump into 2 pages instead of one.
Keywords: Resource dump
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
Fixed in version: 2.90.50010
2727039
Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2724780
Description: On very rare cases a DevX call to create a native MKEY will fail due to fragmented memory in the allocated UMEM causing the UMEM page offset and the mkey page offset to misalign.
Keywords: DevX, MKEY
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2793039
Description: The operation of updating an SQ, when working with VMQoSv2 and more than 100 vPorts attached, might take up to a 1 minute.
Keywords: SQ, VMQoSv2, vPorts
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2841375
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a system crash due to a race between the miniport halt and the link state change event.
Keywords: Race condition, system crash, IPoIB
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2849359
Description: Modified the driver's behaviour to only access secure hardware registers.
Keywords: Rshim driver
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2755744
Description: Removed the global lock option (by default now it is removed) when in blue-flame mode (adapter NDIS config 'BlueFlame'), to prevent cases of heavy contention during concurrent RDMA send/read/write operations.
Keywords: RDMA ND performance
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2752300
Description: Shorten the adapter cards name in the Event Viewer to overcome an OS limitation related to long names.
The following is an example of the new naming format:
Keywords: Event Viewer: Adapter Cards Names
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2731484
Description: Fixed a possible system crash when deleting vPort under Rx traffic.
Keywords: Virtualization, VMQ, VMMQ
Detected in version: 2.62.50010
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2722843
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set together with RSC.
Keywords: RSC, ts-val
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2783155
Description: Fixed an issue that allowed the installation process to be completed successfully even though one of the drivers was not updated.
Keywords: Installation
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2700237
Description: Added support for large system memory registration through ibv_reg_mr() and ibv_reg_mr_iova2().
Keywords: System memory registration
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2754300
Description: Updated the NDIS version of the Rshim driver to 6.85.
Keywords: NDIS, Rshim driver
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2770294
Description: Changed the default value of "*RSSProfile" to 4 to be aligned with the MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
Keywords: RSS Profile
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2698839
Description: Removed the local IP address in the event massage from the following events:
Keywords: Local IP, events
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2690993
Description: Fixed a system crash that occurred upon printing information on fatal HW error while using on Arm64 platform.
Keywords: Arm64, fatal HW error
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2703759
Description: Fixed inconsistent values between NDIS counters and NVIDIA WinOF-2 counters when traffic is going through the DevX created resources.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2690140
Description: Requests of QPs with a string of values set to "max" (e.g., Max Queue Depth + Max SGE counter + Max inline Data size) cannot be processed by the driver as their accumulative size overcomes the WQ maximum size.
Keywords: ND QP creation
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2701735
Description: Disabling one of the GPUs while the application is running could lead to system crash.
Keywords: GPU
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2683075
Description: MPReset handler may be triggered by the OS when using Windows Server 2022 due to some OIDs (e.g. OID_NIC_SWITCH_DELETE_VPORT) that can take a very long time to be completed.
Keywords: MiniportReset
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2710916
Description: Wrong values on the VF-counters are exposed on the Hypervisor.
"Packets Received Discarded" and "Packets Received Errors" of the counter-set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" represent values taken from the global-device or the PF specific.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2727039
Description: WinOF-2 installation package will not automatically update the firmware on devices that are using secured firmware.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, secure firmware
Detected in version: 2.70.51000
Fixed in version: 2.80.50000
2827584
Description: Fixed a rare issue that caused the DPDK Windows applications to fail to load due to wrong memory registration by the mlx5.sys driver.
Keywords: DPDK
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.53000
2791350
Description: Fixed an issue that caused traffic lose and connection closure when TCP Timestamp option (ts-val) is present and the MSB is set. The aggregated TCP packet created by the RSC used clearing the MSB resulting in loose due to invalid timestamp.
Keywords: RSC
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.53000
2735248
Description: Modified the Rshim BUS driver behavior to allow the "bfb push" option even when the driver detected an external USB cable connected that did not expose the virtual ETH and COM devices.
Keywords: Rshim driver, bfb push
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.51000
2722843
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the TCP connection to drop when working with RSC and TCP timestamp options.
Keywords: RSC, TCP timestamp option
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.51000
2284224
Description: UFM/SM reports a wrong node description.
Keywords: IPoIB
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2673499
Description: Changed the NumaNodeID NDI definition from enum to min/max to be aligned with MSDN requirements.
Keywords: NumdNodeID, MSDN
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2673503
Description: Changed the default value of "NumRSSQueues" to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements on Windows Server 2019 and above. The new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
Keywords: NumRSSQueues, Windows Server 2019 and above
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2680300
Description: Fixed a wrong rate limitation (120 Gbps) when using 200GbE adapter cards with port_type of IPoIB.
Keywords: Performance
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2671192
Description: Changed the default value of *FlowControl" to 0 on Windows Server 2022 and above. Now the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to the OS limitation.
Keywords: FlowControl, Windows Server 2022 and above
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2627088
Description: Updated the maximum value of the DevXFSRules registry key to 0xfffffffe.
Keywords: DevXFSRules
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2673498
Description: Changed the default value of MaxRssProcessors to 16 to be aligned with MSDN requirements. On Windows Server 2019 and above, the new value will not overwrite the inbox driver setting due to an OS limitation.
Keywords: MaxRssProcessors
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2677430
Description: Changed the maximal value for VlanID to 4094, 4095 is reserved and should not be used.
Keywords: VlanID
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2672442
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package from returning a reboot error code when the MUX driver required reboot.
Keywords: MUX driver
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2350785
Description: Updated the handling of PDDR operational info table to report valid link speed for all devices. The updated registry has 3 mode:
Keywords: PDDR, pcam cap bit
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2459728
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented RshimCmd from enumerating more than 1 device on a system with > 1 DPU.
Keywords: RshimCmd
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2482298
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the NDIS to crash when using version 20282 and PollMode feature.
The latest 2022 OS does not have this issue.
Keywords: NDIS Poll Mode
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2483060
Description: Fixed a race condition in the ND filter as a result of a closed connector failure since the connector was asynchronously accessed by the CM disconnect request that handled the QP's flush.
Keywords: ND connector
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2559765
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the RshimCmd tool to crash when incorrect inputs were provided.
Keywords: RshimCmd
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2579834
Description: Fixed the reporting of the OS version that a VF is running on when using
Keywords: DriverVersion Utility
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2622264
Description: Added a new cable identifier information QSA (QSFP to SFP) to get a more accurate information about the cable from the driver side.
Keywords: Cable info
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2634546
Description: Added support for a new FW cap
Now when using striding RQ with a WQE that is too small, the initialization process will fail and a Yellow Bang will appear.
Keywords: log_min_stride_wqe_sz, striding rq
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2397425
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the adapter's name being trimmed in the Event log messages when the message size was larger than the Event log message limit size (240 characters).
Keywords: Event log message size
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2501105
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the package downgrade from replacing mlxdevx.dll in the system folder.
Keywords: mlxdevx.dll, package downgrade
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2583088
Description: Fixed an incorrect report related to the FwTracer feature on the VF.
Keywords: FwTracer, Mlx5cmd
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
1601551
Description: Added support for cable information in ConnectX-6 / ConnectX-6 Dx / ConnectX-6 Lx and Bluefield-2 adapter cards.
Keywords: PDDR Info, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-6 Lx, Bluefield-2
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2347181
Description: Although the driver allows attaching HCAs to VM as a physical device using Windows' pass-through facility (Discrete Device Assignment (DDA)), the management tool
Keywords: Discrete Device Assignment (DDA), pass-through facility, management tool
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2385017
Description: SmpQuery is not functional on dual ports VPI devices when the second port is using Ethernet and RoCE is enabled on that port.
Keywords: SmpQuery
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2403578
Description: Fixed incorrect timestamp in the PCAP file.
Keywords: mlx5cmd.exe -Sniffer
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.70.50000
2604448
Description: Fixed and issue that resulted in Virtual Function of a device with revisionID != 0 failed to load when running over an Operating System other than Windows.
Keywords: VF
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.51000
2368632
Description: Fixed an issue that caused SR-IOV to fail when using Windows Server 2012 R2 and WinOF-2 v2.50 driver.
Keywords: SR-IOV
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
1805972
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the SmartNIC and the network adapters to be restarted, and consequently the driver to fail from loading, when the fwreset command was used.
Keywords: BlueField, MlxFwReset
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2384297
Description: Added a protection mechanism against multiple NIC-switch creation requests being sent to the same adapter.
Keywords: NIC-switch creation
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2078012
Description: If the Resource dump is re-enabled, and the VFs executes an error command, and the feature is supported by the firmware, a DMN folder might be created containing the VF failure command data.
The unrelated DMN folder can be ignored.
Keywords: ResourceDump, VF CMD FAIL
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2265031
Description: Fixed the minimum and maximum values reported for "EnableRss" registry key.
Keywords: EnableRss
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2281548
Description: Added new counters ("Packets processed in interrupt mode" and "Packets processed in polling mode") to the Transmit DataPath counters.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2321629
Description: Removed the "modifyteam" option from the from mlx5muxtool.
Note: The user will have to delete the team and recreate it if its name or mode needs to be changed.
Keywords: "modifyteam", mlx5muxtool
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2329258
Description: Fixed an issue that caused an infinite loop in VF initializing process when getting bad PCI header data.
Keywords: VF, PCI
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2356474
Description: Changed the default value of *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0,
Note: The new default value will not overwrite the existing value, the user must change it manually. For more information on the impact of keeping HW timestamp enabled see known issue 2374101.
Keywords: PtpHardwareTimestamp
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2355210
Description: Fixed the version check capability that prevented the MTU from being activated on older WinOF-2 versions such as 1.90.
Keywords: WqeTooSmallWa
Detected in version: 2.20
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2356917
Description: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer now displays the file's location that data is being written to when starting and stopping the sniffer.
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2362900
Description: Modified the Miniport driver behaviour. Now it sets a queue ID on all NBLs in a chain before notifying NDIS.
Keywords: Miniport driver, NDIS
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2363760
Description: Added support for WinPE basic commands to "Mlx5Cmd".
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd, WinPE
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2370458
Description: Modified the "Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer" behaviour when the RssSniffer is already running. Now the command will fail and will also return a failure if it is stopped when the RssSniffer is not running.
Keywords: Mlx5Cmd -RssSniffer
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000
2233169
Description: [Windows Server 2019 build 19041 Onward] Fixed an installation failure that occurred when the same driver already exists on the device.
Keywords: Driver installation
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
Fixed in version: 2.60.50000