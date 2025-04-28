NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020
Bug Fixes in This Version

For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.Issue
4219412Description: Fixed and issue that can cause some of the performance counters to show invalid numbers.
The following counters in the were fixed:
Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic set
    • KBytes Received/Sec
    • Packets Received/Sec
    • KBytes Sent/Sec
    • Packets Sent/Sec
    • KBytes Total/Sec
    • Packets Total/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS set:
    • KBytes Received/Sec
    • Packets Received/Sec
    • KBytes Sent/Sec
    • Packets Sent/Sec
    • KBytes Total/Sec
    • Packets Total/Sec
    • KBytes Received/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic set:
    • Packets Received Unicast/Sec
    • Packets Received Broadcast/Sec
    • Packets Received Multicast/Sec
    • Packets Sent Unicast/Sec
    • Packets Sent Broadcast/Sec
    • Packets Sent Multicast/Sec
    • Bytes Received Unicast/Sec
    • Bytes Received Broadcast/Sec
    • Bytes Received Multicast/Sec
    • Bytes Sent Unicast/Sec
    • Bytes Sent Broadcast/Sec
    • Bytes Sent Multicast/Sec
    • Rdma Packets Received Unicast/Sec
    • Rdma Packets Received Multicast/Sec
    • Rdma Packets Sent Unicast/Sec
    • Rdma Packets Sent Multicast/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counters set:
    • Send Completions in Passive/Sec
    • Receive Completions in Passive/Sec
    • Watch Dog Expired/Sec
    • Async EQ Overrun
    • DumpMeNow Calls
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 counter set:
    • RoCE Adaptive Retransmission
    • RoCE Adaptive Retransmission timeouts
    • RoCE Slow Restart
    • RoCE Slow Restart CNPs
    • RoCE Slow Restart Transmissions
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostics counter set:
    • L0 MTT miss/Sec
    • L0 MTT hit/Sec
    • L1 MTT miss/Sec
    • L1 MTT hit/Sec
    • L0 MPT miss/Sec
    • L0 MPT hit/Sec
    • L1 MPT miss/Sec
    • L1 MPT hit/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostics counters set:
    • PCI back-pressure cycles/Sec
    • PCI write back-pressure cycles/Sec
    • PCI read back-pressure cycles/Sec
    • Available PCI BW/Sec
    • Used PCI BW/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics counter set:
    • RX Kbits phy/Sec
    • RX PCS Symbol Error phy/Sec
    • RX PCS Corrected Bits phy/Sec
    • RX Error Lane0 phy/Sec
    • RX Error Lane1 phy/Sec
    • RX Error Lane2 phy/Sec
    • RX Error Lane3 phy/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOf-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics counter set:
    • Supported Capabilities Bitmask
    • Currently Active Capabilities Bitmask
    • Read Config Block OIDs/Sec
    • Write Config Block OIDs/Sec
  • Under Mellanox WinOF-2 IB Port counters set
    • Port Receive Data
    • Port Receive Packets
    • Port MultiCast Receive Packets
    • Port Unicast Receive Packets
    • Port Xmit Data
    • Port Xmit Packets
    • Port Receive Switch Relay Errors
    • Port Receive Errors
    • Port Receive Constraint Errors
    • Local Link Integrity Errors
    • Port Xmit Wait
    • Port MultiCast Xmit Packets
    • Port Unicast Xmit Packets
    • Port Xmit Discards
    • Port Xmit Constraint Errors
    • Port Receive Remote Physical Errors
    • Symbol Error
    • VL15 Dropped
    • Link Error Recovery Counter
    • Link Downed
Keywords: Performance counters
Detected in version: 24.10.50010
Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
4182418Description: Fixed an issue that caused large file transfers over the TMFIFO interface to fail.
Keywords: RSHIM
Detected in version: 24.10.50010
Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
4171097Description: Fixed an error caused by using a buffer size that was too small.
Keywords: mlxndperf, multi-QP operations, buffer size
Detected in version: 24.10.50010
Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
4171716Description: Fixed an issue in event ID 401, where the supported speed was displayed as the current speed and vice versa.
Keywords: Speed Event ID 401
Detected in version: 24.10.50010
Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
4199875Description: Fixed an issue where certain counters in the counter set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" would occasionally display an invalid value in perfmon.
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 24.10.50010
Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
