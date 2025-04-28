Bug Fixes in This Version

4219412

Description: Fixed and issue that can cause some of the performance counters to show invalid numbers.

The following counters in the were fixed:

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic set

KBytes Received/Sec Packets Received/Sec KBytes Sent/Sec Packets Sent/Sec KBytes Total/Sec Packets Total/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS set:

KBytes Received/Sec Packets Received/Sec KBytes Sent/Sec Packets Sent/Sec KBytes Total/Sec Packets Total/Sec KBytes Received/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic set:

Packets Received Unicast/Sec Packets Received Broadcast/Sec Packets Received Multicast/Sec Packets Sent Unicast/Sec Packets Sent Broadcast/Sec Packets Sent Multicast/Sec Bytes Received Unicast/Sec Bytes Received Broadcast/Sec Bytes Received Multicast/Sec Bytes Sent Unicast/Sec Bytes Sent Broadcast/Sec Bytes Sent Multicast/Sec Rdma Packets Received Unicast/Sec Rdma Packets Received Multicast/Sec Rdma Packets Sent Unicast/Sec Rdma Packets Sent Multicast/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counters set:

Send Completions in Passive/Sec Receive Completions in Passive/Sec Watch Dog Expired/Sec Async EQ Overrun DumpMeNow Calls

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 counter set:

RoCE Adaptive Retransmission RoCE Adaptive Retransmission timeouts RoCE Slow Restart RoCE Slow Restart CNPs RoCE Slow Restart Transmissions

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostics counter set:

L0 MTT miss/Sec L0 MTT hit/Sec L1 MTT miss/Sec L1 MTT hit/Sec L0 MPT miss/Sec L0 MPT hit/Sec L1 MPT miss/Sec L1 MPT hit/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostics counters set:

PCI back-pressure cycles/Sec PCI write back-pressure cycles/Sec PCI read back-pressure cycles/Sec Available PCI BW/Sec Used PCI BW/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics counter set:

RX Kbits phy/Sec RX PCS Symbol Error phy/Sec RX PCS Corrected Bits phy/Sec RX Error Lane0 phy/Sec RX Error Lane1 phy/Sec RX Error Lane2 phy/Sec RX Error Lane3 phy/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOf-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics counter set:

Supported Capabilities Bitmask Currently Active Capabilities Bitmask Read Config Block OIDs/Sec Write Config Block OIDs/Sec

Under Mellanox WinOF-2 IB Port counters set

Port Receive Data Port Receive Packets Port MultiCast Receive Packets Port Unicast Receive Packets Port Xmit Data Port Xmit Packets Port Receive Switch Relay Errors Port Receive Errors Port Receive Constraint Errors Local Link Integrity Errors Port Xmit Wait Port MultiCast Xmit Packets Port Unicast Xmit Packets Port Xmit Discards Port Xmit Constraint Errors Port Receive Remote Physical Errors Symbol Error VL15 Dropped Link Error Recovery Counter Link Downed

