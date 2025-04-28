Bug Fixes in This Version

For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.
|Internal Ref.
|Issue
|4219412
|Description: Fixed and issue that can cause some of the performance counters to show invalid numbers.
The following counters in the were fixed:
Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic set
- KBytes Received/Sec
- Packets Received/Sec
- KBytes Sent/Sec
- Packets Sent/Sec
- KBytes Total/Sec
- Packets Total/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS set:
- KBytes Received/Sec
- Packets Received/Sec
- KBytes Sent/Sec
- Packets Sent/Sec
- KBytes Total/Sec
- Packets Total/Sec
- KBytes Received/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic set:
- Packets Received Unicast/Sec
- Packets Received Broadcast/Sec
- Packets Received Multicast/Sec
- Packets Sent Unicast/Sec
- Packets Sent Broadcast/Sec
- Packets Sent Multicast/Sec
- Bytes Received Unicast/Sec
- Bytes Received Broadcast/Sec
- Bytes Received Multicast/Sec
- Bytes Sent Unicast/Sec
- Bytes Sent Broadcast/Sec
- Bytes Sent Multicast/Sec
- Rdma Packets Received Unicast/Sec
- Rdma Packets Received Multicast/Sec
- Rdma Packets Sent Unicast/Sec
- Rdma Packets Sent Multicast/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics counters set:
- Send Completions in Passive/Sec
- Receive Completions in Passive/Sec
- Watch Dog Expired/Sec
- Async EQ Overrun
- DumpMeNow Calls
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1 counter set:
- RoCE Adaptive Retransmission
- RoCE Adaptive Retransmission timeouts
- RoCE Slow Restart
- RoCE Slow Restart CNPs
- RoCE Slow Restart Transmissions
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Device Diagnostics counter set:
- L0 MTT miss/Sec
- L0 MTT hit/Sec
- L1 MTT miss/Sec
- L1 MTT hit/Sec
- L0 MPT miss/Sec
- L0 MPT hit/Sec
- L1 MPT miss/Sec
- L1 MPT hit/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostics counters set:
- PCI back-pressure cycles/Sec
- PCI write back-pressure cycles/Sec
- PCI read back-pressure cycles/Sec
- Available PCI BW/Sec
- Used PCI BW/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Diagnostics counter set:
- RX Kbits phy/Sec
- RX PCS Symbol Error phy/Sec
- RX PCS Corrected Bits phy/Sec
- RX Error Lane0 phy/Sec
- RX Error Lane1 phy/Sec
- RX Error Lane2 phy/Sec
- RX Error Lane3 phy/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOf-2 SW Backchannel Diagnostics counter set:
- Supported Capabilities Bitmask
- Currently Active Capabilities Bitmask
- Read Config Block OIDs/Sec
- Write Config Block OIDs/Sec
- Under Mellanox WinOF-2 IB Port counters set
- Port Receive Data
- Port Receive Packets
- Port MultiCast Receive Packets
- Port Unicast Receive Packets
- Port Xmit Data
- Port Xmit Packets
- Port Receive Switch Relay Errors
- Port Receive Errors
- Port Receive Constraint Errors
- Local Link Integrity Errors
- Port Xmit Wait
- Port MultiCast Xmit Packets
- Port Unicast Xmit Packets
- Port Xmit Discards
- Port Xmit Constraint Errors
- Port Receive Remote Physical Errors
- Symbol Error
- VL15 Dropped
- Link Error Recovery Counter
- Link Downed
|Keywords: Performance counters
|Detected in version: 24.10.50010
|Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
|4182418
|Description: Fixed an issue that caused large file transfers over the TMFIFO interface to fail.
|Keywords: RSHIM
|Detected in version: 24.10.50010
|Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
|4171097
|Description: Fixed an error caused by using a buffer size that was too small.
|Keywords: mlxndperf, multi-QP operations, buffer size
|Detected in version: 24.10.50010
|Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
|4171716
|Description: Fixed an issue in event ID 401, where the supported speed was displayed as the current speed and vice versa.
|Keywords: Speed Event ID 401
|Detected in version: 24.10.50010
|Fixed in version: 25.1.50020
|4199875
|Description: Fixed an issue where certain counters in the counter set "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic" would occasionally display an invalid value in perfmon.
|Keywords: Counters
|Detected in version: 24.10.50010
|Fixed in version: 25.1.50020