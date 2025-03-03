NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020
Certifications

The following describes the driver’s certification status per operating system.

Operating SystemLogo CertificationSDDC Premium Certification
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2CertifiedN/A
Windows 11 Client 21H2/ 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2 CertifiedN/A
Windows Server 2016 / 2019CertifiedCertified

Operating SystemLogo CertificationManagement AQ CertificationStorage AQ CertificationCompute AQ Certification
Windows Server 2022 / 2025CertifiedStandardPremiumPremium
Note

This section is updated in accordance with the certifications obtainment.

Note

The RSHIM drivers are certified only for Windows Server 2016 and above Operating Systems and Windows Client 10 / 1809 and above Operating Systems.

