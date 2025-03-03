Certifications
The following describes the driver’s certification status per operating system.
|Operating System
|Logo Certification
|SDDC Premium Certification
|Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
|Certified
|N/A
|Windows 11 Client 21H2/ 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2
|Certified
|N/A
|Windows Server 2016 / 2019
|Certified
|Certified
|Operating System
|Logo Certification
|Management AQ Certification
|Storage AQ Certification
|Compute AQ Certification
|Windows Server 2022 / 2025
|Certified
|Standard
|Premium
|Premium
Note
This section is updated in accordance with the certifications obtainment.
Note
The RSHIM drivers are certified only for Windows Server 2016 and above Operating Systems and Windows Client 10 / 1809 and above Operating Systems.