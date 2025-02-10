DevX Interface

Find the MLNX_WinOF2_DevX_SDK_<version>.exe file in the WinOF-2 driver package located in the "DevX_SDK" folder.

Install the SDK in your development system.

The SDK will expose the following new environment variables required for the library detection:

- variable name: DEVX_LIB_PATH will be the path to the DevX lib file

- variable name: DEVX_INC_PATH will be the path to the DevX header files