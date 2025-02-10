Downloading WinOF-2 Driver

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020
To download the .exe file according to your Operating System, please follow the steps below:

  1. Obtain the machine architecture.

    1. To go to the Start menu, position your mouse in the bottom-right corner of the Remote Desktop of your screen.

    2. Open a CMD console (Click Task Manager-->File --> Run new task and enter CMD).

    3. Enter the following command.

      echo %PROCESSOR_ARCHITECTURE%

      Note

      On an x64 (64-bit) machine, the output will be “AMD64”.

  2. Go to the WinOF-2 web page at: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ > Products > Software > InfiniBand Drivers (Learn More) > Nvidia WinOF-2.

  3. Download the .exe image according to the architecture of your machine (see Step 1).

    The name of the .exe is in the following format: MLNX_WinOF2-<version>_<arch>.exe.

    Note

    Installing the incorrect .exe file is prohibited. If you do so, an error message will be displayed.

    For example, if you install a 64-bit .exe on a 32-bit machine, the wizard will display the following (or a similar) error message: “The installation package is not supported by this processor type. Contact your vendor”
