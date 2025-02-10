NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020  Extracting WPP Traces

Extracting WPP Traces

WinOF-2 driver automatically dumps trace messages that can be used by the driver developers for debugging issues that have recently occurred on the machine.

The default location for the trace file is:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
%SystemRoot%\system32\LogFiles\Mlnx\Mellanox-WinOF2-System.etl

The automatic trace session is called Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel.

  • To view the session:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    logman query Melloanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets

  • To stop the session:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    logman stop Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets

Note

When opening a support ticket, it is advised to attach the file to the ticket.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here