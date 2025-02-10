General Capabilities

For retrieving the port types, perform one of the following:

Run mlx5cmd -stat from the "Command Prompt", and check the link_layer from the output.

See the Port Type in the Information tab in the Device Manager window (see Displaying Adapter Related Information)

To configure the port types to Ethernet/InfiniBand mode on a device, use the mlxconfig.exe utility, which is a part of the MFT package for Windows, and is available at https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/.

Install the WinMFT package. Retrieve the device name: In command prompt, run "mst status -v": Copy Copied! mst status -v MST devices: ------------ mt4099_pci_cr0 bus:dev.fn= 04 : 00.0 mt4099_pciconf0 bus:dev.fn= 04 : 00.0 mt4103_pci_cr0 bus:dev.fn= 21 : 00.0 mt4103_pciconf0 bus:dev.fn= 21 : 00.0 mt4115_pciconf0 bus:dev.fn= 24 : 00.0 Identify the desired device by its "bus:dev.fn" PCIe address. Configure the port type to either InfiniBand or Ethernet: Ethernet, execute the following command with the appropriate device name: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d mt4115_pciconf0 set LINK_TYPE_P1= 2 InfiniBand, execute the following command with the appropriate device name: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d mt4115_pciconf0 set LINK_TYPE_P1= 1 Note To set the type of the second port, set the parameter LINK_TYPE_P2. Reboot the system. Note Changing the port type will change some of the registry keys to the default values of the new port type.

For further information, please refer to the MFT User Manual.