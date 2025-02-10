On This Page
- mlx5cmd Utilities
- Performance Tuning Utility
- Information Utility
- DriverVersion Utility
- Trace Utility
- QoS Configuration Utility
- Registry Keys Utility
- Non-RSS Traffic Capture Utility
- Sniffer Utility
- Link Speed Utility
- Link FEC Configuration Utility
- NdStat Utility
- NdkStat Utility
- Debug Utility
- Temperature Utility
- Get-NetView Utility
- Display RSS Information
- smpquery Utility
- Configuration Validator
- VXLAN Offloading Configuration Utility
- AutoLogger
- DevX Utility
- Usage example:
Management Utilities
The management utilities described in this chapter are used to manage device’s performance, NIC attributes information and traceability.
The following are the supported management utilities:
mlx5cmd is a general management utility used for configuring the adapter, retrieving its information and collecting its WPP trace.
Usage
|
mlx5Cmd.exe <tool-name> <tool-arguments>
Performance Tuning Utility
This utility is used mostly for IP forwarding tests to optimize the driver’s configuration to achieve maximum performance when running in IP router mode.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -PerfTuning <tool-arguments>
Information Utility
This utility displays information of NVIDIA® NIC attributes. It is the equivalent utility to ibstat and vstat utilities in WinOF.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -Stat <tool-arguments>
DriverVersion Utility
The utility can display both the PF's and the VF's driver version.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -DriverVersion -hh | -Name <adapter name> | [-PF] | [-VF] <VF number>
The VF's driver version format naming is different when the VM runs on a Windows or a Linux OS.If the VF number is not set, then all the driver’s VFs’ versions will be printed.
In a VM that runs on Windows OS, the naming format is: Os version,Driver Name,Driver version (e.g., Windows2012R2,WinOF2,2.000.019684)
In a VM that runs on Linux OS, the naming format is: OS,Driver,Driver version
(e.g., Linux Driver: Linux,mlx5_core,4.003.030211; Linux Inbox Driver: Linux,mlx5_core,3.0-1)
Trace Utility
The utility saves the ETW WPP tracing of the driver.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -Trace <tool-arguments>
QoS Configuration Utility
The utility configures Quality of Service (QoS) settings.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -QoSConfig -Name <Network Adapter Name> <-DefaultUntaggedPriority | -Dcqcn | -SetupRoceQosConfig>
For further information about the parameters, you may refer to RCM Configuration.
Quick RoCE Configuration (One-Click RoCE)
This utility provides a quick RoCE configuration method using the mlx5cmd tool. It enables the user to set different QoS RoCE configuration without any pre-requirements.
To set the desired RoCE configuration, run the -Configure <Configuration name> command.
The following are the types of configuration currently support:
Lossy fabric
Lossy fabric with QoS
Lossless fabric
Once set, RoCE will be configured with DSCP priority 26 by default, if the -Priority or -Dscp flags are not specified.
When configuring the interface to work in a "Lossy fabric" state, the configuration is returned to its default (out-of-box) settings and the -Dscp and -Priority flags are ignored.
To check the current configuration, run the -Query command.
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -QosConfig -SetupRoceQosConfig -h
-Priority option uses VLAN priority (layer 2 priority). To use this option VLAN needs to be configured on the network.
Registry Keys Utility
This utility shows the registry keys that were set in the registry and are read by the driver. The PCI information can be queried from the "General" properties tab under "Location".
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -RegKeys [-bdf <pci-bus#> <pci-device#> <pci-function#>]
Example
If the "Location" is "PCI Slot 3 (PCI bus 8, device 0, function 0)"
mlx5cmd.exe -RegKeys -bdf 8.0.0
Non-RSS Traffic Capture Utility
The RssSniffer utility provides sampling of packets that did not pass through the RSS engine, whether it is non-RSS traffic, or in any other case that the hardware determines to avoid RSS hashing.Non-RSS Traffic Capture Utility
The tool generates a packet dump file in a .pcap format. The RSS sampling is performed globally in native RSS mode, or per vPort in virtualization mode, when the hardware vRSS mode is active.
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -RssSniffer -hh
Note that the tool can be configured to capture only a part of the packet, as well as specific packets in a sequence (N-th).
Sniffer Utility
Sniffer utility provides the user the ability to capture Ethernet, RoCE and IB traffic that flows to and from the NVIDIA® NIC's ports. The tool generates a packet dump file in .pcap format. This file can be read using the Wireshark tool (www.wireshark.org) for graphical traffic analysis. The .pcap file generated by the Sniffer Utility will be limited by default to 10M. Users can change or cancel the limit size per their demand. In order to force the file limit, the oldest captures will be saved in fileNamePrev.pcap and will be deleted when the limit is reached.
In Bluefield 2 SmartNIC mode, sniffer cannot capture VF to VF traffic.
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -sniffer -help
When using the sniffer utility in IPoIB in loopback mode, between VMs and hosts on the same network port, packets are seen twice in the pcap file: once for transmitting and once for receiving.
For multicast packets, packets are seen once for each direction and not for each destination.
When in SR-IOV mode with 2nd PF enabled, on ConnectX-4 adapter cards, the Ethernet Sniffer utility sniffs only the PF’s traffic and not its VF’s traffic.
Link Speed Utility
This utility provides the ability to query supported link speeds by the adapter. Additionally, it enables the user to force set a particular link speed that the adapter can support.
When using this utility, setting the link speed to 56GbE is not supported.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -LinkSpeed -Name <Network Adapter Name> -Query
Example
|
mlx5cmd.exe -LinkSpeed -Name <Network Adapter Name> -Set 1
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -LinkSpeed -hh
Link FEC Configuration Utility
Forward Error Correction (FEC) is an algorithm for finding and fixing errors in data transmission on physical link. The NIC can support several algorithms for every link speed. There is an internal register called PPLM, which contains information on FEC algorithms for every link speed.
PPLM register contains two fields for every link speed - ‘cap’ and ‘admin’.
‘cap’ – means ‘capability’ – is a bitmask field, showing several FEC algorithms, supported for this link speed.
‘admin’ – means ‘configured’ – contains the above ‘cap’ field where only one bit is set. It defines the FEC algorithm which is currently configured.
The Link FEC Configuration utility provides the ability to query supported link FEC modes by the adapter for the current link speed and for all supported link speeds.
Additionally, the utility enables the user to change the default FEC algorithm to one of the FEC modes, that the adapter supports.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -Dbg -LinkSpeed -Name <Network Adapter Name> -Query | -QueryPplm | -Set <value>
Example
|
mlx5cmd.exe -Dbg -LinkSpeed -Name <Network Adapter Name> -Set RS
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd.exe -Dbg -LinkSpeed -hh
NdStat Utility
This utility enumerates open ND connections. Connections can be filtered by adapter IP or Process ID.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -NdStat -hh | [-a <IP address>] [-p <Process Id>] [-e] [-n <count>] [-t <time>]
Example
|
mlx5cmd -NdStat
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -NdStat -hh
NdkStat Utility
This utility enumerates open NDK connections. Connections can be filtered by adapter IP or Process ID.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -NdkStat -hh | [-a <IP address>] [-e] [-n <count>] [-t <time>]
Example:
|
mlx5cmd -NdkStat
Detailed usage
mlx5cmd -NdkStat -hh
Debug Utility
This utility exposes driver’s debug information.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg <-PddrInfo | -SwReset> | -hh
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -hh
VF Resources
This tool queries VF MSI-X and EQ count.
This tool is not supported in BlueField 2 SmartNIC mode.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -VfResources -Name <adapter name>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -VfResources -hh
Features Status Utility
The utility displays the status of driver features.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Features -hh | -Name <adapter name> [-Json] [-Indentation <count>]
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Features -hh
Firmware Capabilities
This tool queries firmware capabilities.
This tool is not supported in BlueField 2 SmartNIC mode.
Usage
|
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -FwCaps -hh
Port Diagnostic Database Register (PDDR)
The tool provides troubleshooting and operational information that can assist in debugging physical layer link related issues.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -PddrInfo [-bdf <pci-bus#> <pci-device#> <pci-function#>] | [-Name <adapter name>] | -hh
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -PddrInfo -hh
Software Reset for Adapter Command
The tool enables the user to execute a software reset on the adapter.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -SwReset -Name <adapter name>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -SwReset -hh
Resource Dump
Resource Dump is used to:
query a menu segments mode:
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ResourceDump -Menu -hh | -Name <adapter name>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ResourceDump -Menu -hh
Example
Two menu segment records:
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ResourceDump -Menu -Name "Ethernet"
......
......
__________________________________________________________________
Segment Type - 0x1301 (EQ_BUFF)
Dump Params Applicability Special Values
-------------------------------- -------------- --------------
index1 -> EQN Mandatory N/A
num_of_obj1 N/A N/A
index2 -> EQE Optional N/A
num_of_obj2 Optional All
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
Segment Type - 0x3000 (SX_SLICE)
Dump Params Applicability Special Values
-------------------------------- -------------- --------------
index1 -> SLICE Mandatory N/A
num_of_obj1 N/A N/A
index2 -> N/A N/A N/A
num_of_obj2 N/A N/A
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
......
......
dump a segments mode:
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ResourceDump -Menu -hh | -Name <adapter name>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ResourceDump -Menu -hh
Example
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ResourceDump -Dump -Name "Ethernet" -Segment 0x1310 –Index1 1
Output file generated at C:\Windows\temp\Mlx5_Dump_Me_Now-7-0-0\PF\dmn-GN-OID-RESDUMP-2020.6.17-19.18.16-Gen6
The tool does not validate any segment parameters, therefore if any of parameter is missing, the tool will recognize it as zero value. In the case of dump failure, the output file will contain an error message. Hence, we recommend using the menu mode before using this command.
The tool will generate a text file at the printed path, (in our case: “ResourceDump_SegType_0x1310.txt”), and the output text file will contain unparsed text-hex values:
0x0004fffe
0x00000000
0x00000000
0x101b0fb4
0x0005fffa
0x13100000
0x00000001
0x00000000
0x00000000
0x0001fffb
Since the Resource Dump feature is used in DMN to generate a directory, DMN uses a mechanism that limits the number of created directories. For further information, see Cyclic DMN Mechanism.
Packet Pacing Capabilities
This tools query allocated Packet Pacing objects
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -FWPacketPacing -Name <adapter name>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -FWPacketPacing -hh
Temperature Utility
The tool queries the external ASIC temperature sensor to get temperature readings. It displays the highest temperature among the ASIC diodes on the adapter in Celsius units.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Temperature -hh | [-Name <adapter name>]
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Temperature -hh
Get-NetView Utility
This utility allows the user to collect data on system and network configurations for troubleshooting purposes.
The utility is only supported on Windows Server 2016 and above. For more information, please refer to the Microsoft SDN repository documentation.
Usage
The script is available publicly as part of the Microsoft repository at: https://github.com/microsoft/Get-NetView
To execute the script, simply run the script from PowerShell. Once the script has completed, it will display the output location.
Display RSS Information
RSS information is now displayed from the driver. On the Hyper-V it will also display Vport's VMMQ configurations.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -RssInfo -Name <adapter name> [-Json <file_name.json>]| -hh
smpquery Utility
smpquery allows querying of various information about the InfiniBand network.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -ib -SmpQuery -help
Configuration Validator
This tool validates the configuration of registry keys provided in the configuration file.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -ConfigValidator | -Name <Adapter Name> | [-Template] | [-ConfigCompare] | -File <File Name> | -hh
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -ConfigValidator -hh
Example
Print a Template file:
mlx5cmd -ConfigValidator -Name cx4 -Template -File .\at.json
Compare driver registry configuration with the one in the file:
mlx5cmd -Dbg -ConfigValidator -Name cx4 -ConfigCompare -File .\at.json
VXLAN Offloading Configuration Utility
This tool will allow the user to configure additional ports for VXLAN offloading. The user can also query the VXLAN ports offload configuration of the adapter.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Vxlan -hh | -Name <adapter name> [-add_port <port_num> | -del_port <port_num> | -query]
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Vxlan -hh
Notes
The AutoLogger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd, that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -AutoLogger -hh | [-Name <adapter name>] -TriggerType <type>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -AutoLogger -hh
This feature is supported in NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 devices only. Using the feature on other devices with REAL_TIME timestamping will result in wrong PTP clock.
This feature creates a PTP like ability to let the user sync the clock by getting a PTP similar clock from a DevX commands. To update the system's time, use the value from the
“devx_ptp_query_time” option. This feature must be used when the REAL_TIME timestamping is enabled.
The DevX API used for this utility is
devx_ptp_create(__deref_out struct devx_ptp_context** ppPtpCtx, __in devx_device_ctx* pDevxCtx, __in uint32_t flags).
To enable the feature:
Create the PTP context (devx_ptp_create).
Query the PTP clock (devx_ptp_query_time).
Repeat the process as many times as needed.
Delete the devx PTP context (devx_ptp_destroy).
RoCE Restrict Configuration Utility
This tool will limit VM RoCEv2 traffic to a specific IPv6 source address. The subcommand will get the desired IPv6 source address and the desired VFID (if not specified will be considered the first available VF) and will apply the configurations on it.
Expected:
• RoCEv2 traffic with the specific IPv6 source address will be passed
• RoCEv2 traffic with different IPv6 source address will be dropped
• RoCEv2 traffic with IPv4 will be dropped
• All other traffic will be as default
A restore command can be run on the same VF to reset to default behavior.
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -RoceRestrict -Name <adapter_name> -Set -IPv6SrcAddress <IPv6Address> -VfId <VFID>
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -RoceRestrict -hh
Example
|
mlx5cmd -RoceRestrict -Set -Name "SLOT 1 Port 1" -VfId 0 -Ipv6SrcAddr fe80::215:5dff:fe67:123
NicHealthMonitor Utility
Nic Health Monitor is a utility that performs multiple checks on the node as stated below:
Analyzes counters' data and report detected issues
Runs on a live system, and collects dumps and logs periodically for offline troubleshooting until a pre-defined trigger is detected
Runs on a live system, scans the system (System event log and Perfmon counters), and reports the status of the NIC, driver, and firware
Usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -AnalyzeCounters -Check -input c:\tmp\CounterData.csv -type 1
Detailed usage
|
mlx5cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -CheckNode -hh
Subcommands
-AnalyzeCounters
Analyze counters data and generate a report that includes the detected issues, if applicable.
-SmartTrigger
Run an AutoLogger mechanism on a SmartTrigger.
-CheckNode
Scan the system and report its status
AnalyzeCounters
Checks the Nic health while analyzing the value of counters, found in the input CSV file.
mlnx5cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -AnalyzeCounters -hh | -List | -Check -Input <CSV file> [-Type N] [-FullName] [-Desc] [-Format TXT | CSV] [-CfgFile <Cfg.txt>
Parameter
Mandatory
default
Description
List
No
N/A
Command: print the configurable counters in format of <Cfg.txt> file
Check
No
N/A
Command: check the values of counters, found in the -input file
Input <CSV file
No
NULL
File, containing the names and values of counters to be checked, if Null using the default list.
Type N
No
3 ((errors+warnings)
Bit-field, containing types of results to be shown:
FullName
No
N/A
Print full counter names
Desc
No
N/A
Print description of the counter
Format TXT | CSV
No
TXT
The output format
CfgFile <Cfg.txt>
No
N/A
A text file, containing new configuration parameters for the counters, printed by -List command.
Print only error counters in default format
mlnx5Cmd.exe -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -AnalyzeCounters -Check -input c:\tmp\CounterData.csv -type
1
Print only error and warning counters with full name of counters
mlnx5Cmd.exe -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -AnalyzeCounters -Check -input c:\tmp\CounterData.csv -type
3-FullName
Print conclusions on all counters of the input file, with maximum info and in CSV format. 'all counters' requires '-type 15'
mlnx5Cmd.exe -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -AnalyzeCounters -Check -input c:\tmp\CounterData.csv -type
15-FullName -Desc -Format CSV > output.csv
SmartTrigger
SmartTrigger is a debuggability capability implemented as part of Mlx5Cmd that automatically collects logs until it detects a trigger defined by the user.
mlnx5Cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -SmartTrigger -hh | [-Name <adapter name>] -TriggerType <type>
Parameter
Mandatory
default
Description
Name <adapter name>
No
1st adapter
The Network adapter name
TriggerType
Yes
The type of trigger , optional values Event|CounterNumeric|CounterProgressPrev|CounterProgressFirst
SampleInterval
No
30
The Interval (in seconds) in which the logs are collected. The legal range is 5-86400.
TriggerQueryInterval
No
10
The Interval (in seconds) in which the tool will check if a trigger event has been generated. The legal range is 5-14400.
TotalTime
No
infinitely
The total Time the tool will run in seconds, default is until stopped by user
TriggerEventID
Yes when TriggerType Event
N/A
The event ID of the trigger event, can only be used with TriggerType Event.
TriggerCounterName
Yes when
TriggerType CounterNumeric or CounterProgress
N/A
The full path of the counter,Can only be used with TriggerType CounterNumeric or CounterProgress
TriggerCounterThreshold
Yes when
TriggerType CounterNumeric or CounterProgress
N/A
Can be used only with TriggerType CounterNumeric or CounterProgress.
MaxNumLog
No
3
The maximal number of logs to be collected (including post trigger log) valid values are 2-10.
LogsPath
No
\%SystemRoot%\Temp
Path to save logs
CopyDMNDirs
No
False
In case DMN cannot be generated inside the logger directory, copy the DMN DIRs from the default path instead of saving its path.
Verbose
No
Normal
Tool Verbosity, valid values are Normal\Debug
Example:
Start an instance of the tool to collect periodic logs every 5 seconds, and query the Event Log every 10 seconds to see if Event with id 403 has been logged. If an event has been logged it will collect the final logs and exit. The instance will run until the event has ben logged or until user stops it.
mlnx5Cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -SmartTrigger -Name <adapter name> -TriggerType Event -TriggerEventID
403-SampleInterval
5-TriggerQueryInterval
10
Start an instance of the tool to collect periodic logs every 30 seconds, and query the specified counter every 10 seconds to see if the current value of the counter is >=1000000. If it is, the tool will collect final logs and exit. It will run a maximum time of 180 seconds.
mlnx5Cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -SmartTrigger -TriggerType CounterNumeric -TriggerCounterName
"\Mellanox WinOF-2 Port Traffic(_Total)\Bytes Total"-TriggerCounterThreshold
1000000-TotalTime
180
CheckNode
Nic Health Monitor estimates the health of the NIC by analyzing the firmware and diagnostic counters, collected previously by the customer.
Usage
mlnx5cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -CheckNode -hh | [-Name <adapter name>]
Detailed usage
mlnx5cmd -Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -CheckNode -hh
Example
mlnx5cmd Dbg -NicHealthMonitor -CheckNode
Parameter Descriptions
Parameter
Mandatory
Default
Description
Name
No
N\A
The name of the adapter. If this parameter is not provided, the tool uses the first adapter it finds.
Periodic
No
False
[Optional] This flag is used to start a manual CheckNode operation.
OldEventsThreshold
No
36000
The tool will search for events that were logged in the last OldEventsThreshold seconds. Events older than NewEventsThreshold and newer than OldEventsThreshold will be considered as OLD.
NewEventsThreshold
Only in manual mode
10800
Events logged in the last NewEventsThreshold seconds will be considered as NEW.
In manual mode, this parameter represents the time since CheckNode was last called (in manual mode), and is mandatory.
Note: NewEventsThreshold must be less than OldEventsThreshold.
LogsPath
No
%SystemRoot%\Temp
The path to save the logs in.
LogToFile
No
False
Use this parameter to generate a log file instead of printing output to STDOUT.
Verbose
No
False
Use verbose printing.
Event Log
The tool will check the event log for the following events:
ID
Event
2
MLX_EVENT_INIT_BIT_STUCK
8
MLX_EVENT_INIT_BIT_STUCK_ON_SHUTDOWN
12
MLX_EVENT_LOG_NOT_ENOUGH_MSIX_VECTORS
16
MLX_EVENT_LOG_CQ_EVENT_MSG
19
MLX_EVENT_LOG_CQE_ERROR_MSG
20
MLX_EVENT_LOG_EQ_STUCK_MSG
21
MLX_EVENT_LOG_TX_QUEUE_TIMEOUT_MSG
22
MLX_EVENT_LOG_RX_QUEUE_TIMEOUT_MSG
66
MLX_EVENT_FW_HEALTH_REPORT
76
MLX_EVENT_LOG_VF_REACHED_MAX_PAGES
138
MLX_EVENT_ERROR_RESILIENCY_IGNORE_EVENT
149
MLX_EVENT_ERROR_RESILIENCY_START
267
MLX_EVENT_LOG_ERROR_QUERY_HCA_CAP
268
MLX_EVENT_LOG_ERROR_QUERY_ADAPTER
304
MLX_EVENT_LOG_ERROR_FW_CMD_FAILED
307
MLX_EVENT_LOG_ERROR_FW_CMD_EXEC_FAILED
355
MLX_EVENT_LOG_NDIS_RESET_FAILED
356
MLX_EVENT_RECEIVE_HANG
357
MLX_EVENT_TRANSMIT_ENGINE_HANG
363
MLX_EVENT_ADAPTER_RESTART_BY_DEVICE_IS_DISABLED
386
MLX_EVENT_LOG_VPORT_TX_QUEUE_TIMEOUT_MSG
387
MLX_EVENT_LOG_TX_QUEUE_TIMEOUT_MSG
421
MLX_EVENT_STUCK_OID
Auto Mode
When set to Auto mode, the CheckNode command will perform the following:
Query the event log for events in the list logged by the driver (events with the source: “mlx5”). In the last NewEventsThreshold seconds, these events will be considered as NEW, and if any were logged, the status will be RED.
Query the event log for events logged before more than NewEventsThreshold seconds, and less than OldEventsThreshold. If any are found they will be considered as OLD and the status will be YELLOW.
Collect 3 samples of the NVIDIA counters and analyze the output CSV file using the AnalyzeCounters utility. If the status after the analysis of the event log and counters is YELLOW or RED, the tool will collect Dump-me-now, ETLs and event log.
Manual Mode (Periodic)
In Periodic mode, if this is the first time tool is running, it will establish a base line by collecting one sample of counters and return a GREEN status. To determine if a base line exists, the tool searches for a folder named CheckNodePeriodic in LogsPath. If it does not exist, no base line is assumed and it will create the folder.
If the base line exists, the tool will query the event log for events logged in the last NewEventsThreshold seconds. If any of the events from the list are found, they will be considered as NEW and the result will be RED.
In Manual mode, the tool does NOT check for OLD events.
After finishing with event log, the tool will collect one sample of counters, and analyze them by comparing them to the previous sample collected (on the previous call to CheckNode in manual mode) using the AnalyzeCounters utility.
If the status is RED or YELLOW, the tool will collect Dump-me-now, ETLs and event log and will NOT erase the logs from the previous run, for comparison.
If the status is GREEN, only the counter data and dump-me-now from the current run will be saved.