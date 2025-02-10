NVIDIA DPU NIC Mode

The NVIDIA® BlueField® family of (Data Processing Unit) DPU devices combines an array of Arm processors coupled with the NVIDIA® ConnectX® interconnect. Standard Linux distributions run on the Arm cores allowing common open source development tools to be used. The SoC can be accessed via USB (external cable) or PCIe driven by our RShim drivers. RShim drivers provides functionalities like resetting the Arm cores, pushing a bootstream image, networking functionality and console functionality.

For further information see RShim Drivers and Usage.

When the adapter is in SmartNIC mode, the following features are controlled from System-On-Chip (SoC) side. For more information on NVIDIA® BlueField® and functionality, please refer to NVIDIA BlueField Family Documentation → BlueField Software Overview.