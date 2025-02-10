RShim Drivers and Usage

The device does not support any type of statefull or stateless offloads. This is indicated to the Operating System accordingly when the driver loads. The MAC address is a pre-defined MAC address (CA-FE-01-CA-FE-02). The following registry keys can be used to change basic settings such as MAC address.

Registry Name Description Valid Values HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\ The size, in bytes, of the largest supported 1514 (default) - 2048 Class\{4d36e972-e325-11ce- Jumbo Packet (an Ethernet frame that is bfc1-08002be10318}\<nn>\*JumboPacket greater than 1514 bytes) that the hardware can support. HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\ The network address of the device. The CA-FE-01-CA-FE-02 Class\{4d36e972-e325-11ce- format for a MAC address is: XX-XX-XX-XX- (default) bfc1-08002be10318}\<nn>\*NetworkAddress XX-XX. HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\ The number of receive descriptors used by 16 – 64 (Default) Class\{4d36e972-e325-11ce- the miniport adapter. bfc1-08002be10318}\<nn>\ReceiveBuffers

For instructions on how to find interface index in registry <nn>, please refer to section Finding the Index Value of the Network Interface.

When the server contains several BlueField cards, several instances of Rshim bus driver will run and each one will create two virtual adapters for COM and network interface. In this case, a unique MAC and IP addresses must be set for the virtual network adapters.