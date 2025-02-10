Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools
NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:
NICs
Supported Protocol
Supported Link Speed
ConnectX-8
InfiniBand
HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR, XDR
Ethernet
25GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, 800GbE
ConnectX-7
InfiniBand
HDR, NDR200, NDR
Ethernet
1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE
BlueField-3 SmartNIC
InfiniBand
EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR, NDR200
Ethernet
25, 40, 50, 100, 200 and 400GbE
BlueField-2 SmartNIC
InfiniBand
QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR
Ethernet
1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200GbE
ConnectX-6 Lx
Ethernet
10, 25, and 50GbE
ConnectX-6 Dx
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE
ConnectX-6
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE
InfiniBand
SDR, FDR, EDR and HDR
ConnectX-5/Ex
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE
InfiniBand
QDR, FDR and EDR
ConnectX-4 Lx
Ethernet
10, 25, 40, and 50GbE
WinOF-2 is tested with the following firmware for NVIDIA® NICs:
Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.
NICs
Recommended Firmware Rev.
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
ConnectX-8
40.44.1036
N/A
ConnectX-7
28.44.1036
28.43.1014
BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 Adapter
32.44.1036
32.43.1014
BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter
24.44.1036
24.43.1014
BlueField integrated ConnectX-5 Adapter
18.33.1048
18.33.1048
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx
26.44.1036
26.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx
22.44.1036
22.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-6
20.43.2026
20.43.1014
NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4030
16.35.3502
NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
14.32.1010
WinOF-2 is compatible with the following MFT versions:
Product
Recommended Rev.
Additional Rev. Supported
MFT
4.31.0-147
4.30.2-20