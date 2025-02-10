NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.1.50020  Tested Operating System

Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode

Supported Host OS

Supported Guest OS

None

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

N/A

VMQ

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

SR-IOV (Ethernet)

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

  • Ubuntu 20.04 / 22.04

  • SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default

  • RHEL8.4 upstream / 8.7 / 9.1

  • FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE-p2/14.0-ALPHA2

SR-IOV (InfiniBand)

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

  • Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

  • Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

  • Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 25.1

  • Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 25.1

  • SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 25.1

  • CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 25.1

  • Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 25.1
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here