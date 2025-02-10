Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.

Virtualization Mode Supported Host OS Supported Guest OS None Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2 N/A VMQ Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2 SR-IOV (Ethernet) Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

Ubuntu 20.04 / 22.04

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default

RHEL8.4 upstream / 8.7 / 9.1

FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE-p2/14.0-ALPHA2 SR-IOV (InfiniBand) Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025

Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2

Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 / 24H2

Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + OFED 25.1

Ubuntu 22.04 + OFED 25.1

SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + OFED 25.1

CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + OFED 25.1

Centos/RHEL 9.1 + OFED 25.1